In this country we buck hay, buck the system, buck up when times are tough, and now we “buck COVID."
Round up your family, friends and any neighbors whom you haven’t seen in a while for the “Bulls and Blood Invitational Bull Riding.” Western Springs Cowboy Church is inviting you to join some of the region’s top cowboys, rankest bulls and funniest cowboy poets at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls on June 12 for an afternoon of family fun.
The event will start at 4 p.m. but come early for good seats and fantastic food. Admission is free and you can use the extra jingle in your jeans for an opportunity to win a Springfield Saint A.R or a Winchester 70 with a Leupold Scope. Visit the Western Springs website, westernsprings.church, of find us on Facebook if you need more information.
The point men and laymen of Western Springs have been praying for an opportunity to bless our community for 10 years. Along with some generous local sponsors and the city of Idaho Falls, the church has been able to provide an extraordinary purse for the winners of the bull riding and keep the event free to the public.
Scotty Brown, pastor of the church, knows people will come.
“Whether it’s an amateur bull riding or a professional bull rider’s sanctioned event or the War Bonnet Roundup; if you put up a little money, the cowboys will come.” Brown adds. “The main thing is to share the gospel with those who haven’t heard it and secondly to come together and celebrate our western way of life with the community without being bound by the social distancing. Everyone was onboard with the idea. They said, ‘Let’s do it, make it a hoot, and keep it free!’”
Speaking of a hoot, have you met our Cowboy Poets? R.P. Smith is a fourth-generation cattleman from Broken Bow Nebraska who has been supporting his ranching habit by entertaining folks throughout the country. He comes from a waste-not, want-not culture and cowboy poetry gives him a way to recycle some of the wrecks on the ranch into user friendly product.
In his travels, he has brought laughter to some of the largest cowboy poetry gatherings around. His brand of poetry and storytelling is as genuine as it gets and his humor is sure to get you laughing, keep you smiling, and deeply considering the perks of the cowboy way of life.
Jake Riley is a writer and spoken word poet. His work covers everything from humor to philosophy and theology and various combinations thereof. Jake is also guilty of gracing the stages of some of the largest poetry gatherings around.
His performances are highly animated and engaging and he will have you leaning forward in your seat for a closer look and sagging backward in your seat to wipe the tears away and catch your breath between fits of laughter. You can whet your appetite for cowboy comedy when you look them up on you tube and catch some of their recent performances from the stage at the Elko Poetry Gathering.
If you are wondering about your appetite for “chuck,” we have that covered too. Some of your favorite food vendors will be on site to make certain you do not go away hungry. Grandpa’s Southern Barbeque, T&T hot dogs, and Park Avenue Grill will have their food trucks filled to the brim with plenty for everyone. If your taste runs to the sweeter side of things, additional vendors will be available for coffee, popcorn, cotton candy and doughnuts.
The Bible reminds us in Psalm 34:8 to “Taste and see that the Lord is good.” An outreach of this kind is perfect way to remind each of us to do that very thing. Westernsprings will be hosting a cowboy church service at 10 a.m. the following morning in the Sandy Downs grandstand. Join us for more poetry, music and straight-forward bible teaching from Pastor Scotty.