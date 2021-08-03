Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke has proposed using federal funding made available through the American Rescue Plan to bolster the state’s aquifer recharge efforts.
Bedke, R-Oakley, said he’s developing a plan to use the federal ARPA dollars — informally referred to as the COVID-19 stimulus package — to increase the state’s capabilities to perform recharge, which entails using spill basins, unlined canals and other infrastructure to allow surface water to seep into the groundwater.
The aim of recharge is to reverse decades of declining groundwater levels, which have resulted from the use of agricultural wells and the conversion of farms from flood irrigation to high-efficiency sprinklers.
“In the West, water has always been a precious resource. Our focus must be on securing supply for Idaho’s growing population, particularly in light of our recent drought conditions,” Bedke said in the press release. “... Increased aquifer storage will then be available to address the growing demand of the hundreds of communities that rely on groundwater to support their population, creating a responsible and sustainable response to the demands of Idaho’s continuing growth.”