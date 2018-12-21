Brady Babcock of Moore, qualified to compete in and placed second in the Colt Starting Challenge USA National Championship in Las Vegas, Nev., held Dec. 9 to 11 at the Mandalay Bay Panhandle Arena.
The competition was the culmination of events held all over the U.S. during 2018. The top five competitors who accumulated the most points from prior challenge competitions were invited to compete at the Finals. Babcock went in ranked No. 4 after competing in only three challenges during the fall 2018 portion of the events. He was competing against contenders from Florida, South Dakota, Kansas and Washington.
Horses in the Colt Starting Challenge USA competitions are only broke to lead before they enter the round pens. Throughout the 2018 season, competitors were given 3½ hours over a two day period to get horses saddled and ready to ride through an obstacle course at the end of the second day. Trainers are only allowed to use natural horsemanship methods. This means using body language, communicating with the horse using its own language and natural instincts to create an understanding between the trainer and the horse. Trainers use pressure and release and an understanding of herd dynamics to influence the horse through leadership to create a willing partner. No bits, spurs, hobbles, tying up of the horses or tie-downs are allowed in the competition.
At the Las Vegas championship, the challenge was modified. The time was shortened to two and a half hours. Babcock and other contenders were given two forty-five minute periods with a short break in the middle on day one. Day two they were only given an hour, divided into two half-hour sessions, with the horses. Then, on day three, the qualifiers were asked to face a revamped obstacle course, made tougher by narrowing and lengthening obstacles, after only a 10-minute warm-up session in a round pen.
Brady Babcock drew a 2½-year-old smoky cream Paint mare named Junebug for his partner. She came with her owner from California to be started under the saddle for the first time. She was a spirited animal who offered him lots of opportunities to learn and grow even more as a trainer. At the end of the challenge, it came down to only two trainers, Babcock being one of them, who were able to actually complete the entire course.
While he may have come in second, Babcock said he feels good about the experience — coming home with new friends and “family” as well as some great memories.
When asked what the best part of it all was, Babcock said, “It was meeting great people, and all the excitement and support, especially from those who were there watching.”
Strangers would recognize him while wandering Las Vegas, and comment on the challenge. Friends and family came from Idaho, Utah, Nevada and California to cheer him on and lend support. People pitched in to help with family and chores at home, and contributed in many other ways to make this a successful journey. Brady wants to thank all those who helped in anyway and have been supportive of him in this endeavor.