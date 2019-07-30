REXBURG – The Idaho Water Resource Board approved 10 Flood-Management grants statewide for a total of $870,000 at its regular bimonthly meeting in Rexburg.
The 2019 Idaho Legislature provided $800,000 in funding for flood-management grants statewide. With a carryover of $70,000 from last year’s flood-management grant program, the board was able to fund the 10 highest-ranked projects.
Grant guidelines specified that applications could not exceed $200,000 each; the board could fund only a maximum of 50 percent of the project costs.
The successful grant applications came from the City of Boise, Flood District 10 in Garden City, Blaine County, City of Hailey, Board of Controls Irrigation in Blaine County, Idaho Soil and Water Conservation District and the Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District.
A brief summary of the projects follows in order of ranking:
1. City of Boise - Crane Creek Flood Mitigation Project – The City of Boise received a $6,371 flood management grant for a $21,236 project on Crane Creek west of the Esther Simplot Ponds.
2. Blaine County - Big Wood Hospital Bridge Flood Mitigation Project - Blaine County received a $50,000 flood management grant for a $432,454 project to address Big Wood River channel realignment issues to prevent damage to the Highway 75 Bridge, Wood River Trail railroad bridge, and St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.
3. Flood Control District No.10 – Boise River Management Tool Project – Flood #10 received a $160,000 flood management grant for a $527,000 project to develop a 2-D hydraulic model from Diversion Dam to the Boise River confluence with the Snake River to evaluate natural and man-made alterations to the Boise River channel to predict and manage flood-risk determinations, among other things. The project has multiple partners in the two-county area, officials said.
4. Blaine County - Broadford Road Fisherman’s Access project – Blaine County received a $100,000 flood management grant for a $263,498 project to repair and restore an area commonly referred to as the Fisherman’s Access area near Broadford Road that was significantly damaged during the 2017 flooding of the Big Wood River.
5. The City of Hailey – Della View Flood Mitigation project – The City of Hailey received a $50,000 flood management grant for a $104,134 project to construct a drainage ditch extension on the east side of War Eagle Drive in the Della View subdivision.
6. Board of Controls Irrigation – Diversion 45 Flood Management Project - Board of Controls received a $59,050 flood management grant for a $136,457 project in Blaine County. The goal of the project is to alleviate flood damage and risk of flooding to 500-feet of streambank upstream of the Diversion 45 headgate structure.
7. Clearwater Soil & Water Conservation District – Gold Creek Culvert Replacement Project – Clearwater SWCD received a $72,727.39 flood management grant for a $160,896 project to reduce the risk of flood damage to a key secondary road that is heavily used for recreation and industrial access, and protect water quality and fisheries in Gold Creek.
8. Idaho Soil & Water Conservation District – Deer Creek Flood Mitigation Project – Idaho SWCD received a $159,436 flood management grant for a $330,524 project to repair flood damage on the Deer Creek Road caused by a 2019 spring flood event, and replace and re-position four culverts along the road to re-establish anadromous fish passage.
9. Clearwater Soil & Water Conservation District - Shanghai Road Culvert Replacement Project - Clearwater SWCD received a $190,492 flood management grant for a $392,561 project to replace undersized and failing culverts in the Canal Creek and Shanghai Creek watersheds to reduce the risk of flood damage to a key secondary road used for industrial and recreation use, and improve water quality in Canal Creek and Shanghai Creek. Canal Creek is the primary source of drinking water for the community of Pierce, Idaho.
10. The Idaho Soil & Water Conservation District – Lower Three Mile Creek Project - Idaho SWCD received a $21,620 flood management grant for a $43,273.50 project to implement streambank channel and berm repairs and reroute Lower Three Mile Creek to its original alignment.
In other action, the board:
• Approved a $2 million loan for Milner Irrigation District to replace two aging 60-inch irrigation pipelines that were installed in the early 1920s and 1950s. The district will remove the aging pipelines and replace them with 2,100 linear feet of parallel 60-inch HDPE pipelines from the pumping plant at Milner Reservoir to the district’s main canal for conveyance of irrigation water to water users.
• Toured the Marysville Pressurized Pipeline Irrigation Project, operated by the North Fremont Canal System near Ashton and Marysville in Eastern Idaho. There are five phases planned to convert 100 miles of open canals to 75 miles of gravity-pressurized irrigation pipelines to serve 24,000 acres of farmland in Fremont County. The Idaho Water Resource Board has provided loans for the first four phases of the project, including a $4.3 million loan approved in October 2018 for phase 3. Participating farmers said the conversion to the pressurized-pipeline system provides clean water from the Fall River to participating irrigators, it conserves water, and decreases power costs by phasing out irrigation pumps. Many of the farms served by the pipeline projects grow valuable seed potatoes in a certified seed potato region.