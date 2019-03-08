POCATELLO — Dr. Lonna Gerstner sees literally thousands of horses in her career but one of her all-time favorites is a stallion she recently purchased — Jess Got Easier.
“I’ve been around the horse and his offspring for years,” Gerstner said. “He always impressed me every time I saw him. I always really liked his foals, too.”
Although Gerstner always enjoyed seeing him and his offspring, she never thought he would one day be hers.
“He belonged to Denny Hill (now deceased, Blackfoot) and I always admired the horse,” she said. “I didn’t think there was any chance at all that Denny would sell him to me but I asked anyway. I was really surprised and pleased when Denny said he would.”
Jess Got Easier is sired by Feature Mr. Jess from Streakin La Jolla and Brenda Beauty bloodlines. His dam is Fashion Dashin from the Bediuino and Dash For Cash bloodlines. Those are very impressive names in the quarter horse racing world.
“In his last races, he never got below a 100 speed index,” Gerstner said. “He’s sired multiple stakes winners, too.”
Of course, Jess Got Easier has been retired to stud for several years now. He has many impressive titles to his credit. He is a multiple stakes sire from his first two foal crops to race.
Jess Got Easier is a Northwest High Point Aged Stallion. He also ran seven consecutive AAA+ times at the Elko County Championships.
He has sired 2018 stakes winner and placers. One such champion is JT Easy Bug. He was first place at the Oneida County Fair Derby and second at the Bitterroot Cup Derby and the Idaho Cup Derby.
Although Jess Got Easier’s own speed and the speed that he passes on to his offspring is impressive in the horse racing world, Gerstner said he has other qualities that are just as valuable.
“He’s a great sire for barrel racing and roping horses because he has such a good mind along with the speed,” she said. “I plan on teaching him to drive this summer. He’s just so eager and willing to please and his babies are the same way.”
Gerstner said many stallions become aggressive during breeding season. She should know because Hawthorne Animal Hospital is an elite breeding center in eastern Idaho.
“There are some stallions I wouldn’t let just anybody walk in with,” she said. “Jesse is the same nice guy every day, breeding season or not.”
She is looking forward to several Jess Got Easier foals this year.
“I’ve never been disappointed with any of his foals that I’ve ever seen,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the next crop. I’m sure they will be great.”