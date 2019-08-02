Last year, Karisa Cutright was in a Madison County 4-H club. This year, at age 19, she’s leading it.
“I wanted to give back to the program that made my dreams come true,” Cutright said. “I want to encourage kids, give them hope and give them a chance to accomplish their goals.”
In addition to leading the club, Cutright is studying to become a veterinary technician online and works two jobs at Willow Creek Veterinary Clinic and Northgate Animal Hospital, she said.
“I like applying what I’m learning online at work as a vet tech,” she said.
Cutright has trained two mustangs, bought them back at an auction through the BLM/4-H gentling program and uses the horse to help the 4-Hers learn in her club. Five kids in her club show their horses in bareback, showmanship, western equitation and the trail classes. Cutright was successful training and showing her mustangs when she was a 4-Her.
“I won reserve champion with Dixie, my 2017 wild mustang for the BLM/4-H program. I was able to complete Freestyle at Liberty, which is riding a horse without a halter. It was something I had always wanted to do, and she was the perfect horse for it. Dixie stayed in tune with me even with all the hustle and bustle of the state fair going on around her,” Cutright said. “I broke him myself and bought him back at the auction. I also won grand champion with my mustang, Chance, in 2015. He is 5 years now, and I’ve done really well with him also.”
Cutright and Chance are teaching one of Cutright’s 4-Hers, Colena Dorcheus, 13, how to work with horses. Cutright also has a 26-year-old Welsh Pony that Colena rides and has shown for two years.
“Colena is unable to have her own horse, so I happily share and teach her with my own. I wanted Colena to continue her horse 4-H experience and since my leader last year decided to not lead the club, I stepped up to be able to teach Colena so she can keep pursuing her horse riding dreams," Cutright said. “Colena reminds me so much of myself growing up with the burning passion of horses running through her veins, and to be able to help make this all happen for her makes me feel overwhelmed with joy."
Although Colena has raised and shown other animals in 4-H, she prefers horses.
“Horses are probably my favorite, and because of Karisa I’ve gotten to do it because she’s shared her horses with me,” Colena said.
Cutright credits her former 4-H leader Julie Kimpel, of Rexburg, for her success. Kimpel was a leader for five years. Kimpel helped Cutright train and show her first horse.
“Karisa is a super hard worker and very determined so it didn’t surprise me when she got old enough she wanted to start her own club,” Kimpel said. “I’m sure that will carry over into her 4-H leadership. We definitely need to have young people to become leaders, there’s a demand for good 4-H leaders.”