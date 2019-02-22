ST. ANTHONY — Young producers like Kenny and Abby Dalling are the future of American agriculture.
Ages 25 and 23 respectively, they are among the 6 percent of principal operators in the U.S. under age 35, and considerably below the American farmer’s average age of 58.3.
Based in St. Anthony, Kenny and Abby are partners in life and K. Dalling Farms LLC.
Kenny grew up on a farm near St. Anthony, the son of Rodney and Denise Dalling. He started farming on his own five years ago. Abby was raised on a large operation west of Hamer, the daughter of Allen and Camden Shupe. They met at college and married in 2015. Abby graduated with a nursing degree in 2017, and after shouldering 18 to 21 credits per semester plus farming, Kenny graduated in December 2018 with degrees in ag economics and finance.
Kenny summarizes farming and going to to college full time as, “A very busy time with limited sleep.”
They sacrifice and put in long, grueling days, but are committed to their chosen path. The couple owns 60 head of cows, manages Kenny’s father’s farm of about 1,000 acres, has 115 acres of owned land plus another 550 acres of leased ground.
Margins are tight.
“One of the most challenging things for young producers like us is getting financed,” says Kenny, who shops interest rates for the best offer and uses forward contracting, insurance and other tools for risk mitigation. They make a budget and marketing plan for every farm output.
“We’re using our own money, so for us, it’s a matter of making decisions based on risks and returns,” he says. “We’re small and have limited resources so we have to really think about everything.”
The Dallings’ business model is based on finding smaller, neglected or less productive parcels to lease or buy, because there is less competition for them.
“We literally knock on doors and try to work out a deal that means cash for them and that we can afford,” he says.
They clean up corners, pick rock, add or improve irrigation and decide on rotations. Most of their ground is parcels of 50 acres or fewer in the Chester, Sugar City and Wilford areas. It takes about two hours of travel just to check all the fields.
“Driving so much and moving equipment so far is definitely not ideal,” he says. “Prioritizing our time is really important since we’re so spread out.”
The Dallings plant malt barley, wheat, and cover crops for grazing and soil benefits. They raise alfalfa hay ― most of it going out of state ― and are looking at export options for grass hay. They’ll bale about 2,000 acres of straw this fall, purchased in the windrow.
“It’s crazy in the fall for about a month and a half,” says Kenny. “The straw is good for us but it’s a huge effort.”
They winter their cattle at the Shupes’ place west of Hamer, and turn out on rented pastures in the Dubois and Jacoby area.
“Finding pasture is the hardest part of the cattle deal,” says Kenny. “It’s like gold. We usually end up splitting them in two or three groups.”
Equipment costs are another barrier to young producers. As a result, Kenny says all their machinery “was bought with fairly major problems.”
He does his own mechanic and repair work.
Abby is an equal partner in every way. When she gets home from a shift at Madison Memorial Hospital, she shucks her scrubs and heads out in jeans and boots. She’s the lead on the cattle venture, and just as competent with field operations, typically taking a swather, or tractor and baler one direction while Kenny goes another. Her ability to operate and troubleshoot all of their equipment, assess how long it will take to harvest a field and estimate yield helps them be as efficient as possible during harvests.
Of their lifestyle choice, she says, “It’s a lot of work and not always fun, but we grew up on family farms and I feel like we’re creating something for our own family, like our parents did.”
“We both like growing things,” Kenny adds. “We like to see it go from dirt to beautiful green fields.”
Abby summarizes, “Are there easier ways to make a living? Yes, but this is what we want to do, and we’re doing it together.”