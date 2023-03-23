Brylee Sutton, 15, of Rexburg competing at the 2022 Xtreme Million in Utah. Brylee also competes in the Barrel Racing Bonanza of Idaho series held throughout the summer in arenas from Blackfoot to Rexburg.
Photo by Boaz Dov Elkes, courtesy of Ashley Sutton
From riding horses growing up on her parent’s farm in Mackay, to competitive barrel racing, to producing barrel races, Carol Young has experienced practically every aspect of the sport.
It was back in the 1980s when Young and a neighbor Lynette Moran, both of Blackfoot, started the Barrel Racing Bonanza of Idaho 4D series for youth and adults. Shortly after, Laura Southworth and Jeannie Hansen came aboard.
As the series grew in competitors, it grew in volunteers. Today long-time committee members Carol Young, Laura Southworth, Ashley Sutton and Twinkie Swafford are joined by Kelly Robertson, Darcy Anderson and Beanie Knox to round out the seven-member committee.
“These ladies all work hard to produce BRB events,” Young said.
Together they produce 13 individual races each summer from Blackfoot to Rexburg. There’s also pole bending. They hold a fundraiser tack swap and auction, and for the last three years trainer Cody Hyde of Blackfoot has given a barrel racing clinic.
Barrel racing began in Texas in the 1900s.
“Barrel racing has evolved into a great sport where all ages can compete, and men as well as women,” Young said. “There’s a race for everyone, from the very young to the senior citizen.”
During each race, there are a number of divisions for contestants. Contestants vie for prizes at every race and compete all season long for a chance to win a saddle.
Last year, sisters Brylee and Blakelee Sutton of Rexburg and their cousin Maddy Grover of Rigby all won saddles. The girls also compete in local high school and junior high school rodeos, the BRB and many other associations. Their younger sister Charlee Sutton, 6, is just starting to compete, and their Aunt Jacelyn Krause comes up from Utah to compete along with cousins Averee Varela, 9, Emeree Varela, 6, and Kapree Varela, 3.
Along the way, kids learn responsibility and how to care for their animals along with learning to prepare for an event and the dedication required, said parent Ashley Sutton of Rexburg.
“We do a lot of traveling during the summer months to bigger races outside of Idaho and it’s nice to have local events to get prepared for bigger events,” Sutton said. “My grandma Carol Young has been putting on these races since I was young and she is always going above and beyond for the kids, not just her own grandkids and great-grandkids, but everyone else, too.”
Many committee members and contestants, like Young, have children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who compete.
“We are family oriented and our goal is to produce races that everyone can compete in and have a chance to win something and have fun doing it, too,” Young said. “Whenever I think about quitting, I think about all the kids and keep on going.”
One highlight of the summer racing season is the Kelly Kaminski Youth Run For Vegas qualifier on July 28 and 29 at the Rexburg Indoor Arena where kids 11 and under and 12 to 17 can enter barrels and poles races. The top two from each age group in each event advance to the BRB and Kelly Kaminski Youth Run For the Vegas World Finals, which is held in Las Vegas in December. Kaminski is from Texas.
For BRB contestants, there's lots of incentives.
“This year, we will be giving 11 saddles to series winners at the end of the year as well as some amazing awards, all made possible by our awesome sponsors,” Young said. “We at BRB want to encourage anyone and everyone to come join us as competitors and sponsors.”
Spectators are welcome and no admission is charged. For more information, visit facebook.com/brbofidaho or text Young at 208 681-1236.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.