Brylee Sutton

Brylee Sutton, 15, of Rexburg competing at the 2022 Xtreme Million in Utah. Brylee also competes in the Barrel Racing Bonanza of Idaho series held throughout the summer in arenas from Blackfoot to Rexburg.

 Photo by Boaz Dov Elkes, courtesy of Ashley Sutton

From riding horses growing up on her parent’s farm in Mackay, to competitive barrel racing, to producing barrel races, Carol Young has experienced practically every aspect of the sport.

It was back in the 1980s when Young and a neighbor Lynette Moran, both of Blackfoot, started the Barrel Racing Bonanza of Idaho 4D series for youth and adults. Shortly after, Laura Southworth and Jeannie Hansen came aboard.

