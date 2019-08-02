MADISON COUNTY − The Madison County Food and Water District held their annual agricultural tour on July 25. This year they looked at conservation projects in the area. Those projects included a high tunnel greenhouse and raising miniature cows.
Jake Owens, district conservationist with the Department of Agriculture, and the Soil Water Conservation District Board planned the tour.
“The theme this year is urban farming and looking at what kinds of things can be applied,” Owens said.
The tour began just outside of Rexburg at Warren Moore’s home, where he raises several Irish Dexter cows on less than 10 acres of land. He has two bulls at around a thousand pounds each. He has several female cows and their calves. Some cows weigh about 950 pounds, but the ideal weight for a Dexter cow is at about 750 pounds. Their height is usually somewhere around 40 inches.
Moore works with farm animals that are on the endangered list. Dexter cattle were critically endangered when he started working with them. Now they are listed as recovering.
He said they purchased their land in 2002, and it was an alfalfa field with nothing on it. Now there is a home, 7 acres of land, a small shed for chickens, a pasture for his cows and a lengthy garden.
“I wanted 20 acres, my wife wanted a condo. We agreed on 10 acres, [and] I got 7.5,” Moore said.
Moore said that between him and a friend who also has some Dexter cattle they have about 45 head.
“It’s just exactly like any other beef,” said Drew Eagar, who cooked the meat. “I just take the meat thermometer and cook it to where I want it to. So with this one, I was targeting 145-150, which is right in the medium range. And literally this beef it’s just super easy to work with. From frozen, we set it out last night, seasoned it with salt and pepper, let it rest, and then just throw it on the grill and it’s three or four minutes at each side.”
Moore has had issues irrigating his pasture and heard of something called a K-line. The K-line irrigation system is a number of pods that have some kind of sprinkler that are all connected on one tube. The line is dragged from one area of the pasture to another using an ATV.
Owens said many of these pastures have a horse or cow that sits on it all summer. He said many of these pastures need to be seeded and watered. He said that there’s a lot of opportunity here to improve pastures. He said the K-Lines are easily maneuvered and are great for a wide variety of land.
The tour then headed to Jamie Ashcroft’s home where she and her husband cultivate a variety of produce that they sell at farmers markets in Rexburg, Driggs and Idaho Falls.
Ashcroft said that 11 years ago, she went looking for good canning peaches but found it difficult to find any.
“So I went to find some peaches, and they were all garbage and I was mad,” Ashcroft said. “So I started looking for other peaches, and I didn’t know that Boise grew peaches.”
She said that she went to Boise three times in the same season bringing peaches back to sell and she found a demand for them here. So now she grows them herself.
“We expanded from peaches to pears to other fruit, we bring it in from Boise,” she said. “[We get] melons from Hagerman and berries from Oregon. But we grow as much as we can possibly grow.”
The tour focused on her high-tunnel greenhouse. It’s a greenhouse that has a high ceiling, and it reaches temperatures as high as 140 degrees. It aids the growing process, so much so that even the weeds love it there.
“We grow sweet corn, tomatoes, beets, carrots, sweet peas, onions, potatoes, cucumbers, a lot of stuff that half the time people don’t want to mess with,” she said.
She said that it took them a month to put the whole thing up but that they’ve enjoyed working with it. She said it has been very difficult at times, but she’s excited to get her sweet corn this year — hopefully before it freezes.