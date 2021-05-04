Texas longhorn semen and embryos from Dickinson Cattle Co., of Barnesville, Ohio, were selected to improve Israeli cattle. In those desert cattle operations, the longevity, disease resistance, calving ease, ability to browse and handle multiple predators were much-needed traits for the Israeli herds.
We started exporting semen, embryos and cattle in the late 1980s and have now sent cattle, embryos or semen to 31 countries. We’ve started longhorn herds on nearly every continent and recently sent semen and embryos to Bolivia, Belgium, Brazil and Costa Rica. We have a network of ranches we deal with and ship all over the world.”
In Nigeria, embryos and semen from Dickinson Texas longhorns were introduced into native humped cattle herds. Nigerians love the colors and appreciate the fact that Longhorns increase the size of their native cattle.
“(Dickinson Cattle) started sending semen more than 20 years ago to some folks in Australia and they artificially bred native horned cattle with that semen. Every two or three years I sent semen from a new bull — about 13 bulls now. The quality of longhorn cattle in Australia is great. They have some steers now with horns over 100 inches from tip to tip, from our breeding,” says Dickinson. Many Longhorns from Australia are now seven-eighths or fifteen-sixteenths (Dickinson Cattle) breeding.
A wide variety of people from many walks of life have purchased cattle from the Dickinsons — many of them attracted to the breed because of eye appeal and unique traits.
“Some of my customers are people who have no experience with cattle but want to do something fun, and different from what their neighbors are doing. Many just need an excuse to own some property out of the cities,” Dickinson said.
Dickinson sees the best hope for the future of the breed in non-cattle people who are attracted to longhorns. For instance, a singer from Nashville recently came to look at cattle.
“He’s buying some land near Nashville and wants to build a longhorn herd. He wants 10 cows and a bull to get started. Most people realize that land is great to own, but after they buy land they need to have something to do with it, and the wise decision is to raise cattle. Some don’t want to raise Angus because everyone in the neighborhood has Angus and they want something unique,” he said.
Longhorns are easy, they take care of themselves.
He has sold cattle to many celebrities including Andre the Giant (who was a world-champion wrestler) and George Lucas (Lucas Film Company) who used longhorn cattle for special effects in his "Jurassic Park" movie.
“We’ve sold cattle to Colonel Oliver North and to Red McCombs who used to own the Minnesota Vikings. Longhorn cattle appeal to a wide range of very successful people, and they are not raising them just for their pounds of meat; they are raising them because they like them,” says Dickinson.