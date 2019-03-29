State FFA President Saydee Longhurst, of Shelley, second from right, clowns around with fellow state FFA officers at the Idaho Capitol. From left are Sentinel Caleb Johnston, of New Plymouth; Reporter Savannah Stroebel, of Kuna; Treasurer Melanie Searle, of Burley; Secretary Allyson King, of Filer; Longhurst; and Vice President Harrison Jansen van Beek, of Middleton. The Shelley youth reflected on some of the highlights of her year as state FFA president.