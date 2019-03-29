Next month, 12 months of being Idaho’s state FFA president concludes for Saydee Longhurst of Shelley.
As the year of undergoing training and training others, writing and presenting workshops, serving on committees and attending meetings around Idaho, the nation and even South Africa comes to an end, Longhurst takes a look back.
As she leafs through a leather journal she’s meticulously kept, she reflects on all that she’s shared with her peers, what she’s learned about agriculture, leadership and FFA — and herself. And it’s been life changing.
“I was planning on agribusiness as a major but now, after interacting with FFA members and seeing the passion for teaching from really great advisers in our state, I’m thinking about going into ag education instead,” she said. “It’s been amazing to see the difference an adviser can make in a student’s life.”
Longhurst is the first Idaho FFA president from Shelley High School and also, the first woman. She’s the fourth woman to be president of the state FFA, all in the past four years.
She’d like to see more eastern Idaho and Shelley High School FFA members run for state offices since most of the officers are from other areas of Idaho. She and the other state officers represent about 5,133 Idaho FFA members.
“I’m still close to a lot of the kids at SHS and all of them have the skill set and the passion to be state president,” she said. “There’s a lot of talent and potential here in east Idaho to do big things in the spirit of FFA.”
After she took office last April, she was in leadership classes the following week while she wrapped up her senior year studies. And she’s been busy ever since. She had planned on going to college at Utah State University last year also but decided to delay college for a year just to concentrate on FFA.
“That seems like so long ago, but I decided to devote all my time to FFA and totally immerse myself in it fully. It’s been worth every second and I haven’t regretted it,” she said.
Longhurst also learned to stop putting so much pressure on herself to be a perfect professional and to remind herself to just relax a bit.
“I learned to really enjoy it. I learned from so many people in the FFA organization who are passionate about it and the agriculture industry,” she said. “It was really cool. I love FFA even more now after serving for a year full time.”
The experience took her on a tour of Washington, D.C., where she also participated in discussions about what became the 2018 Farm Bill, and met with several members of Idaho’s congressional delegation. She learned about global agriculture first-hand during an once-in-a-lifetime trip to South Africa. And she participated in round-table discussions at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis with Zippy Duval, American Farm Bureau president and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
A highlight was President Donald Trump’s speech to the entire convention. His visit was the first time in 27 years a sitting president has attended the convention, she said.
“Being a proud American, it was really awesome to see a president in person who talked so highly about FFA — an organization that I love,” Longhurst said.
Longhurst also participated in the National FFA delegate process at the convention and back in Idaho conducted workshops she and other state officers wrote to various state chapters.
“It was amazing to see the similarities in each member around the state,” she said. “We might have joined FFA in different ways or in different areas of the state but in the end, we all love this organization and love what it offers us individually. We have each found a home in FFA.”
As the growing season begins in eastern Idaho, Longhurst will begin the transition from being involved in FFA 24/7 to helping out on the family farm and getting ready for college. Her parents, Steven and Robyn Longhurst, and her younger brother Logan farm in Bonneville and Bingham counties.
“I’m so excited to farm this summer alongside my family. ‘Getting back to the farm’ so to speak is something I’m looking forward to, plus this fall, I get to become an official ‘Aggie’ at Utah State,” she said. “I feel so blessed to have had this year to grow and get out of my comfort zone so much, I’ve learned so much about myself and have been equipped with tools that I’ll use the rest of my life. Without FFA I wouldn’t be who I am today. I will be forever grateful.”