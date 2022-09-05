A kick from a cranky cow launched a life-changing hobby for Hollyn Patterson, who learned to make customized one-size-fits-all halters during her recuperation.
“I was preg checking cows and for no apparent reason, one ran me over and kicked my lower left leg and broke it,” said Patterson, who lives north of Mackay. “My foot was pointing in the wrong direction.”
In a cast for months, she lacked her usual mobility.
“I had to sit around and take it easy, which is never easy for me,” she said. “I was getting antsy. I had to do something.”
Always in need of a good one-size-fits-all halter, Patterson decided to learn to make one using polypropylene rope and paracord.
“I had a steep learning curve, reading books and watching YouTube videos, but with my cast on I also had plenty of time to learn,” she said. “At first, I did it just for myself, but people kept asking for them. I can get the materials in any color, so they started requesting custom colors.”
Brainstorming to name her hobby, she considered Break-a-Leg Halters.
“If I named it that, though, I thought I risked having bad luck,” Patterson said. “Plus, I didn’t want to be reminded of the accident, so I thought a little longer. I like the word ‘cayuse’ with all its meanings. It’s a feral horse with a free spirit, and I’m kind of free-spirited.”
She launched a Facebook page, Cayuse Custom Halters, and started taking orders.
“I started it just to keep busy and provide an affordable product,” she said. “Now it’s hard to keep up with orders. Some days, it seems like it’s running me instead of the other way around.”
Patterson not only sells the halters online but also at arts and craft shows, rodeos, horse shows and holiday bazaars.
Some customers surprise her.
“You wouldn’t think cowboys would want wild, bright colors, but they do,” she said. “They like to have a certain color because it makes their halter stand out, so it won’t accidentally get picked up at a branding or other event with a lot of people. You remember what yours looks like.”
Patterson has called the Lost River Valley home since 2017. She moved from Havre, Montana, bringing her halter expertise and materials with her. She found new customers through her jobs.
“I needed a change of scenery and was excited to find a job in Idaho looking through the classified ads of ‘Ranch World,’” she said.
Patterson was hired from May to October as a range rider for the Wild Horse Grazing Association.
After her seasonal job with the grazing association ended, she realized the Lost River Valley had made a lasting impression on her.
“I liked it so much here, I decided to stay,” she said. “I found a church home at Calvary Chapel in Challis and a full-time job with Challis Creek Cattle Company.”
Eventually Patterson met her husband, Elijah, who works for Mountain Springs Ranch.
“When I was pregnant with our daughter Flossie, I couldn’t work full time anymore,” she said, “so now I do day work for Mountain Springs when they need me.”
A grazing association president, Travis Skaar, introduced her to his wife, Millika, who was making mohair cinches. Patterson and Millika started working together, coordinating their color schemes and selling their handcrafted tack together.
Patterson said the halters “have taken me on a wild ride. We’ll see where it leads.”