A series of eastern Idaho pesticide applicator training seminars will be held in early December at various locations around the region.
A fee of $5 is charged for each sessions.
Sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension, topics covered will include aquatic plant management with herbicides, pollinator protection when applying pesticides, measuring and mixing pesticides, holistic management of rangeland weeds, understanding pesticide labels and wireworm control.
The sessions will be held:
n Monday at the Caribou County Senior Center, 60 S. Main St. in Soda Springs and at the Bear Lake County Extension, 21620 Highway 30 in Montpelier.
n Tuesday at the Franklin County Extension office, 561 W. Oneida in Preston and at Oneida County Road and Bridge, 560 S. Main in Malad.
n Wednesday at the American Falls Public Library, 308 Roosevelt in American Falls, and at the Bingham County Extension office, 412 W. Pacific in Blackfoot.
n Thursday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 243 E. Fremont in Rigby and at the Arco-Butte Business Center, 159 N. Idaho in Arco.
The first-listed sessions begin at 9 a.m. and the second-listed sessions begin at 12:30 p.m. Registration for each is a half-hour before the session begins.
Those attending are asked to RSVP at the location they will be attending, with the Butte County Extension office at 208-527-8587 or bgamett@uidaho.edu.
There will also be a seminar from 8 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Dec. 14 in Sugar City. It will be held at the Fremont County Extension Office, located at 19 W. First North.
Topics to be covered include protecting waterways and groundwater, integrated pest management to reduce pesticide risk to pollinators, glyphosate and reducing its risk and understanding and legal compliance with pesticide labels.
No fee is charged for this seminar.
For more information on this seminar, call Extension educator Lance Ellis at 208-624-3102 or email ellis@uidaho.edu.
Four state pesticide recertification credits will be available.