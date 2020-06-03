A Pocatello attorney recently prevailed in a monumental, decades-long water rights battle, stopping a planned 300-mile groundwater pipeline to Las Vegas that threatened a Native American holy site.
Local attorney Paul Echo Hawk represented three Nevada tribes — the Ely Shoshone, the Duckwater Shoshone and Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation — in a legal fight that's been called "the largest water case in Nevada history."
The tribes feared the proposed pipeline, which would have moved 84,000 acre-feet of groundwater per year from four different eastern Nevada water basins to Las Vegas, would dry marshland supporting a sacred grove of cedar trees.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined the tribes as protestants in the suit, seeking to protect springs utilized by a cattle operation that supports church food programs, called Cleveland Ranch. Other protestants included conservation organizations, White Pine County, Nevada, and Millard and Juab counties in Utah.
Echo Hawk, who was the lead attorney for the protestants, believes the case sets an important precedent for tribes throughout the country.
"It's one of the only examples where I've seen a state water authority acknowledge the importance of a tribal sacred site and the water resources associated with it," Echo Hawk said.
Following its most recent legal defeat, the Southern Nevada Water Authority Board of Directors voted in late May to abandon the project.
The entity filed its original application in 1989 to drill for the groundwater in the Spring Valley, Delamar Valley, Dry Lake and Cave Valley basins, seeking a water supply to supplement its allowance from the Colorado River. In November, 2011, Echo Hawk and his co-protestants litigated the case before the Nevada state engineer. There was so much interest in the case that it had to be heard in the Nevada State Capitol building in Carson City.
They lost before the state engineer and appealed to state district court in White Pine County. The district judge ruled in 2013 that the pipeline would result in "perpetual and illegal groundwater mining" and remanded the case back to the state engineer.
Southern Nevada Water Authority revised its mitigation plan and updated a well field design. After hearing arguments from Sept. 25 through Oct. 6, 2017, the state engineer approved the project's monitoring, management and mitigation plan but denied the water right. The applicant appealed that ruling back to Nevada district court.
On March 9, the court upheld the state engineer's denial of the water right and also struck down the monitoring, management and mitigation plan.
An environmental impact statement showed the pipeline could have resulted in the loss of several species from eastern Nevada and drastically affected Swamp Cedars, Great Basin National Park and water for farms and ranches.
"Las Vegas is known for swimming pools, golf courses and water features at casinos," Echo Hawk said. "We always argued that better conservation of existing resources was appropriate."
Normally, the U.S. government would assist tribes in their efforts to protect water and cultural resources. In the case of the pipeline, Echo Hawk explained the U.S. government entered into an agreement with Las Vegas without properly consulting the tribes.
"I think this case can serve as an example of where tribes can directly protect their water and cultural resources without the direct support of the United States," said Echo Hawk, who lived out of a camper for several weeks during the trials. "For three small Nevada tribes, for their years of commitment to protecting their resources, David beat Goliath."
During the course of the legal battle, the swamp cedars grove was designated as an official cultural site on the National Register of Historic Places. Monte Sanford, who has a Ph.D. in biology from Idaho State University and specializes in consulting tribes on environmental issues, served as an expert witness in the case. Sanford said in a press release that Native Americans have held ceremonies at the location for thousands of years.
Sanford explained Swamp Cedars was the site of the largest massacre of Native American people in U.S. history in 1859, where between 550 and 700 people were murdered in a single morning — more than at Wounded Knee.
According to Sanford, members of the tribes believe each tree at Swamp Cedars grew where an ancestor had fallen.
"In the 1800s, Euro-Americans massacred tribal people in large numbers during their ceremonies at Swamp Cedars on at least three separate occasions," Sanford said in the press release. "It is part of their heritage that should be told, not erased."
Southern Nevada Water Authority officials confirmed they spent $330 million on the abandoned pipeline project. They also spent another $75 million buying ranches and water rights throughout the region.
In April, however, the entity finalized a low-lake pumping station at Lake Mead that should assure sufficient water to support Las Vegas through the coming decades.
Bronson Mack, a spokesman for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, said his entity is no longer pursuing some water rights applications that were pending in the basins, but it plans to continue operating the cattle and sheep ranches it acquired, which he said break even financially. Mack said his entity acquired nine properties between 2006 and 2010 that collectively comprise the Great Basin Ranch.
Mack said the authority also plans to focus on strengthening water conservation efforts and partnerships with other Colorado River water users when it submits its next 50-year Water Resources Plan.
John Entsminger, general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, issued a statement on May 21 when his board voted to move on from the project: "This community’s recent conservation achievements and the completion of the Low Lake Level Pumping Station last month ensures we can meet our community’s projected water demands for decades to come, even with Lake Mead’s ongoing water level fluctuations. Southern Nevada’s progressive water resource management strategies and comprehensive conservation programs provide more cost-effective options to enhance our long-term water resource portfolio."