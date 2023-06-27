Power County photo

Wheat is planted on the Kress farm in the Rockland area of Power County this spring. The county is small in population but big in agriculture.

 SEAN ELLIS/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

AMERICAN FALLS — With fewer than 8,000 people, Power County is one of Idaho’s smallest counties when it comes to population.

But it ranks as one of the state’s top counties when it comes to total value of agricultural production.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.