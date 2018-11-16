PRESTON — The Preston FFA Milk Quality and Products team took second place during the recent competion at the 91st National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
As the awards were being announced it became apparent that the team from Preston, was going to challenge teams from Washington, Illinois, California and Texas for top honors.
Individual area awards included Justis Crossley, third high in milk defects and 12th overall, Carson Christensen, second in dairy vs. nondairy and FIFth overall, Ladd Christensen, first in dairy vs. nondairy, second in CMT testing and third overall, rounding out the team earning individual gold ranking Cassie Moedl.
The team finished second to the team from Texas.
Preston earned a gold team award to match the four gold individual awards as well as $2,100 in cash prizes.
The Milk Quality and Products team was also the highest-placing team at nationals from Idaho at second place.
Also competing during the convention was the Poultry Evaluation team. That team earned a silver team award by finishing in the top half of the teams competing. Preston team members included Hayden Atkinson, Oakley Ransom, Justin Carter and Taran Seamons.
Over 69,000 FFA members and guests attended the National FFA Convention this year. Nationwide there are 653,000 FFA members in 8,500 chapters.
Each FFA team had to qualify by winning the state event for Idaho in June. Preston FFA members expressed their appreciation to the businesses and individuals in the community that provided sponsorship for the team’s travel expenses, as well as Ritewood Eggs for the practice eggs.