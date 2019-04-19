PRESTON — Franklin County residents have filled a variety of Idaho State FFA positions, but Herman Roberts is the first to become president of the state organization.
He was installed on April 6, during the state FFA leadership conference in Twin Falls. Raised on a dairy farm in Fairview, the Preston High School senior has been involved in FFA throughout his high school experience. He has been the president of the Preston FFA Chapter for the past year.
“I am really excited to get another year to serve,” he said.
The son of David and Kayla Roberts, he follows four siblings who participated in the PHS FFA Chapter. Roberts is the first in his family to hold a state position.
It will take him around the state as he fills his responsibilities over the next year. Not only will he be the face of the organization, but he will coordinate FFA activities on the state level.
“FFA means everything to me. I put it as my first priority in high school,” he said. “It was something I always could rely on for opportunities in high school.”
Roberts hopes to help others recognize that “FFA is for everyone and everyone can find a spot in FFA.”
He said his No. 1 goal for the upcoming year is to try to interact with as many FFA members as he can. He wants to share the message that the personal growth one can gain from those opportunities will help them to prepare for life after high school, he said.
“I want to improve the organization in any way possible,” he said, “and focus on serving the members as I interact with them,”
Following his year of service, Roberts plans on going to Utah State University and major in agribusiness or food science and technology.
Roberts credits “staying true to myself and being honest and confident,” in the three-day interview process to being selected for the position. He was chosen from a pool of 20 applicants. Former Idaho FFA state treasurer, Lauren Gleed Alder helped him prepare for the interview.
“They were able to see the real me and see that I was ready to serve,” he said.