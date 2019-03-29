A nursery near Rexburg, where unusual wetland sod mats are grown for restoration projects, is starting its spring season with a desirable dilemma.
“We’re already sold out of 3,000 mats,” said Ann Lefler, operations and sales manager at North Fork Native Plants. “In the next couple of weeks, we’ll start planting as much as we can for summer.”
Wetland plants are grown in mats made from coir, the fiber from the outer husk of coconuts. The 20-acre nursery, stretching along the banks of the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River, has become the leading producer of prevegetated coir mats and logs in the western United States.
The mats and logs have been used to restore stream banks and pond shorelines, helping to prevent erosion and invasion of weeds on farms and ranches. Besides farmers, other partners have included wildlife agencies, utilities, businesses and transportation departments.
Wildlife biologist Jeff Klausmann founded the nursery in 2003 after attending a conference in Europe and seeing how Germans were successfully using prevegetated coir to restore wetlands.
“I like to say we’re in the business of farming wildlife,” Klausmann said. “One of the most rewarding parts of my job is working with producers who see the value in growing wildlife alongside their cash crops.”
The nursery’s 12 lined ponds cover a surface area exceeding eight acres, providing the capacity to produce more than 5,000 pre-vegetated coir mats and logs annually.
“In a typical growing season, we produce nearly 4,000 prevegetated coir mats,” Lefler said.
The nursery staff also grows bare-root and containers of wetland and native plants that are shipped to the wholesale market throughout the West. Native plants include herbaceous wetland plants, willows, shrubs, and trees.
The plants are raised in four separate climate-controlled greenhouses that provide a production area of more than 12,000 square feet.
“On average, we produce more than 300,000 containerized wetland plants in various sizes each year,” Lefler said. “We also grow plants on contract to meet the specific needs of a project.”
The nursery also has a room for handling, processing and cleaning seed.
“We follow stringent handling protocols and label and track each seed lot from initial receipt, through any cleaning and stratification processes before sowing out in our greenhouses,” Lefler said. “Our commercial-grade, cold-storage units provide optimal temperature control for both seed storage and stratification.”
“We’re in the business of providing native plants to restore wetlands and steams across the West,” Klausmann said, “ultimately creating habitat for wildlife for the future.”