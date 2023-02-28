True West Beef

A few attendees of True West Beef's open house on Feb. 25 walk by the building in Jerome County.

 Eric Goodell/Times-News

JEROME — The parking lot was filled at the new True West Beef production facility on Feb. 25 as people gathered for a sneak peak.

“We had so many people show up,” spokesperson Melissa Delgadillo said. So many showed up that the tail end of the group missed out on the hamburgers and hot dogs being served.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.