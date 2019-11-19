Rigby FFA members joined nearly 70,000 other participants at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis from Oct. 28 through Nov. 2. The chapter was recognized for achievement in the National Chapter Awards program; extemporaneous public speaking, forestry career development event, National FFA Proficiency Awards program, and six members earned the American FFA Degree.
3-Star Gold National Chapter: The National Chapter Award Program recognizes FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. Rigby FFA improved chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a program of activities that emphasized growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Rigby FFA received a gold rating by the Idaho FFA association and earned National FFA 3-star rating, which is accomplished by about 2% of FFA chapters in the nation. Audrey Godfrey, chapter president, and Brayden Thomas, chapter secretary, accepted the recognition.
National proficiency finalist: Luke Smith was selected through an application and interview process as one of four national finalists in the Beef Production placement proficiency awards program. For his accomplishments, he received a $500 award, which was sponsored by Red Brand and Zoetis. Luke was recognized for his work at Elk Meadows Ranch and Bar-S Cattle, where he has gained skills in all aspects of cattle production. Luke is the son of Bryan and Julie Smith and is a senior at Rigby High School.
National Gold, fourth in the nation: Talon Anderson placed in extemporaneous public speaking. Talon received a cash award of $700. The National FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking LDE is designed to recognize outstanding FFA members for their ability to prepare and present a factual speech on a specific agricultural issue in a well thought out and logical manner. Members select one topic from a choice of categories, have 30 minutes to prepare a four- to six-minute speech and respond to five minutes of questions following delivery. Talon is the son of Josh and Katie Anderson of Menan, he is currently attending BYU-Provo.