Like most 3-year-olds, Stockton Harris may mispronounce a word or two, but when it comes to rodeo events, he performs like a much older child.
He competed in dummy roping, mutton bustin’ and the goat ribbon pull events at a junior rodeo recently at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
“I rode a sheep but I didn’t ride ‘berry’ good,” Stockton said. “The next sheep went a little longer but I ‘falled’ off.”
The points earned go toward year-end awards in the newly formed Upper Valley Junior Rodeo Association held in Rexburg. The series gives even the youngest competitor a chance to learn and practice their rodeo skills. The finals in the series is Saturday, Oct. 15.
“At a lot of rodeos they don’t have many younger kid’s events because often there’s not enough time,” said Stockton’s mom, Shauna Harris. The Landon and Shauna Harris family are of Idaho Falls. “Stockton was in the 0- to 6-year-old category, which gives the younger kids an opportunity to try and learn and go right along with the older kids.”
The entire Harris family has rodeoed and loves roping. They can often be found roping and riding with Shauna’s parents in their arena.
“My parents, Shane and Angela Piquet, live nearby and have an arena. We love the family part of it. It’s pretty cool,” Shauna Harris said.
The UVJRA series gives kids of all ages opportunities to learn and practice new skills. It was started late last year by Dee Dee Tucker, Megan Elkington and Becky Crapo who wanted kids to have more opportunities to ride locally and at low entry fees.
“Rodeos like this makes kids a lot more comfortable and willing to try new things, and it fits our lifestyle,” Shauna Harris said. “We grew up rodeoing and always figured our kids would rodeo, too. They’ve grown to love it as well and with grandpa and us teaching them, it’s a pretty neat family experience.”
The series works because of dozens of volunteers who pitch in to not only put on the rodeo but to mentor kids, too.
“We appreciate that this series is a family-friendly and encouraging environment. It’s really been a very successful year so far,” Shauna Harris said.
