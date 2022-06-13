A few years ago, Katy Carter won the second attendant to the queen of the Downey Rodeo and was third attendant at the Plymouth Rodeo.This year Katy, 11, of Malad is trying something a little different.
She’s trying out for queen of the Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relays held July 1 and 2 at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot.
During the first ever Pretty and Punchy Queen Contest, contestants give speeches, answer questions and model, but most of the emphasis is on their horsemanship skills specific to ranching.
Katy’s had plenty of on-the-job experience at her parent’s ranch in Malad. Her parents are Adam and Patty Carter.
“We run a lot of cows and my sister and I help with ranching in general. I wanted to compete for this because it’s something I do on a daily basis,” Katy said.
Some of the chores Katy and her siblings do are checking, sorting, herding and helping brand cattle.
“Last year, my sister and I rode out to check our cattle every day. This summer is a little different because the cattle are in a different spot,” she said.
So far this summer, the girls check on some yearlings nearby and recently separated some replacement heifers.
“Someone left a gate open so we had to sort them twice,” she said
Whether she has chores to do or not, Katy rides her gelding named Sunburn each day.
She named him Sunburn because his nose sunburns easily. Katy’s diligent about keeping his nose coated with sunscreen and keeping him in shape which helps him stay sound.
“I can literally do everything on him,” she said.
During last year’s Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo, she competed in the watermelon race where kids line up on one side of the arena and race toward a row of watermelons. The first to sit on a melon wins.
As far as the future, Katy is considering a career in ranching.
“I want to go to college and I’m not sure if I’ll come back home or branch out and get my own ranch,” she said.
Next year, she’ll be old enough to try out for junior rodeo. This year, in 4-H she’s raising a market lamb. She’s in the Oneida County Sheep Peeps 4-H club led by Jana Rowe. She’s also considering showing a horse in 4-H.
In her spare time, she likes to paint with watercolors and is on a competitive jazz dance team that won a High Superior award recently.