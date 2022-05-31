He helps out with the family businesses, and with the money he earns from that and from the sale of his 4-H market livestock — and with his parents advice — he just got into the equipment rental business.
“I just got a roller that we can use around here and I can rent out and make money off it, too,” Cache said. “My parents give me business advice and help now so they can catch me if I fall, because when I get older it will all be on me.”
Cache is 13, and his parents are Chace and Megan Elkington of Rigby. His family breeds, buys and trains ponies for their kids to learn how to train, rope and drive them, and resell them, too. They also breed Golden Retrievers whose puppies are sold as pets and as service animals for Veterans with Post Traumatic Syndrome Disorder.
Cache and his younger brother Statler have been invited to weddings where they present the wedding party in their pony carts. They’re also on hand during July 4 and July 24 celebrations and at their church taking people for cart rides as entertainment.
“Something I didn’t realize was that I have opportunities that some people never have,” he said.
Cache will be competing in junior rodeo this year in breakaway roping, team roping and goat tying in district 7.
In his spare time, Cache spends time helping friends gather cattle, brand and go on horseback rides in the mountains. In the summer he invites friends over to watch old John Wayne movies projected on the side of their tarp barn.
“Every once in a while we invite friends over to watch a movie and I really like that,” he said.
Cache’s future goal is to own a ranch, have a rental business on the side and rope for fun. He enjoys all that roping and riding offers.
“It’s refreshing when you are having a bad day to go out and ride to get your mind off it. It’s real nice,” he said.