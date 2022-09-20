Hesston Harris has grown up roping and wants to go professional one day.
“I just like to rope,” he said.
Hesston, 7, roped during an Upper Valley Junior Rodeo Association rodeo in Rexburg recently where he won first place in dummy roping. Dummy roping is where kids rope a stationary plastic steer while on foot. His older sister Paisley took third place in the same class.
The association was recently formed by Dee Dee Tucker, Megan Elkington and Becky Crapo as a way for kids to practice their roping and riding skills close to home and at an affordable price. The association’s series of rodeos attract kids from all around East Idaho. The series wraps up with the finals on Oct. 15 at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
“We love this rodeo association,” said Hesston’s mom, Shauna Harris. “Hesston loves roping so much! He literally ropes everyday and is starting to rope on horseback too. Hess was swinging a rope just after he started walking.”
Hesston’s parents are Shauna and Landon Harris of Idaho Falls. Their children Paisley, 9, and Stockton, 3, also competed.
“It’s really a cool experience to get the kids started roping and competing at such a young age. I didn't start until I was 9 or 10, so to get them going so early I can only imagine what they’ll be doing in the next few years.” Shauna Harris said.
Landon Harris added, “We just appreciate for our kids to be able to be a part of this association that is in our local area and at an affordable price. The kids have fun and look forward to it every rodeo.”
Later on that day, Hesston was riding a calf and tying a goat.
“He is really looking forward to when he gets old enough so he can start team roping,” Shauna Harris said.