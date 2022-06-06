At age 6, Blaze Elkington was the newest Wild Pony Race pickup kid at the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo during the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
During the competition, Blaze gathers up the ponies after teams of three competitors bridle, saddle and one of the riders rides over the finish line.
Blaze is well on his way to learning how to train, ride and drive horses.
And he’s already a tough competitor in barrels, poles, dummy roping, sheep riding and in the goat ribbon pull in the Upper Valley Junior Rodeo Association, a new association formed for area kids last year.
“My favorite thing is roping. I like dummy roping in rodeos and at our house where we rope a dummy pulled by a 4-wheeler while on our horses,” he said. “My favorite horses are Tiny and Griz.”
Blaze and his three brothers are learning good work habits by helping their parents Chace and Megan Elkington of Rigby with chores. And they're learning the principles of business by helping out with two of the family’s businesses.
The family raise and buy ponies that they train and re-sell or ride themselves. They sell ponies around the country to people from Alaska to Alabama to Texas, said Statler’s mom Megan. The family breeds a Quarter Horse and Gypsy Vanner-cross stud, and they’re always looking for prospects to buy and train too.
They also raise Golden Retriever puppies to sell as pets and as emotional support companions for veterans or others who have post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Service dogs are a really good thing,” Megan said.
The boys earn money training and keeping the ponies in shape.
“They get paid for each ride they make which they keep track of on a calendar,” Megan said. “If they don’t mark it down, they don’t get paid. They get paid weekly so they always have a little money.”
Blaze takes fiddle lessons but what he loves most is riding and roping.
“He just likes to ride and rope and after school he’s out roping with Chace. He doesn’t want to miss out on anything,” Megan said.