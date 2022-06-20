Businesswoman Shea Birrer is one of nine young women vying for the title of the first Pretty and Punchy Queen of the Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo held July 1 and 2 in Blackfoot.
Birrer, 20, decided to try out for the title to promote the Western lifestyle she leads herself.
“I’ve done a lot of queening, but this one looked more fun and more of a cowgirl contest than a pageant,” she said.
Birrer has competed in lots of queen contests in the past and was a contender several rodeo associations growing up. She’s competed in barrels, poles, goat tying and break away roping.
“I’ve done lots of queen contests and did junior rodeo, high school rodeo and college rodeo,” Birrer said. “I’ve been queening and doing rodeo since 2012 and held a title every year and sometimes two titles each year since then. It’s a ton of fun.”
She’s a fan of ranch rodeo, which mirrors jobs ranchers do often.
“Ranch rodeo is a lot of fun because it’s based on a ranch lifestyle and what ranchers do on a daily basis instead of just being a show,” she said.
In between going to rodeo jackpots, she has started her own training and riding business and home health care business.
“I train performance horses and help kids with their horses. I teach horsemanship and western riding. It’s tons of fun,” she said. “I also help people with home health care and help with household tasks and cleaning. I help another girl with getting organized and offer mentoring, too — just anything people need help with.”
Eventually Birrer wants to ranch and continue to teach riding skills to kids.
“Ultimately my dream is to own a ranch and I’ll always keep a horse riding program of some sort going and teach kids to ride,” she said.
Her parents are Dustin and Celest Birrer of Idaho Falls.