Grant Robinson’s goal was to win the top prize at the Mutton Bustin’ at the War Bonnet Round Up recently.
Out of 10 riders, Grant ended up winning third place during the Thursday night performance.
Not bad for a 4-year-old.
“There’s a trophy I want to win, and I like sheep,” Grant said before the event.
Turns out the competition was tough but the sheep were even tougher. Grant’s sheep took a huge leap after running just a short distance from the chute.
As a youngster, Grant’s dad, Randy Robinson, competed in Mutton Bustin'. The family recently moved to Idaho from Texas. Grant is the son of Randy and Kailey Robinson.
“I did it growing up just for fun and loved it alot. I have a lot of good childhood memories of it and wanted my boys to experience it,” Randy said.
Grant and the other War Bonnet Round Up competitors pre-qualified for the rodeo the week before the rodeo during a special event at Teton Toyota, a title sponsor of the 2022 War Bonnet Round Up.
There are three rules in the event, Randy Robinson said. Kids have to weigh 50 pounds or less, they have to face forward on the sheep, and the decision to ride has to be made by the kids themselves.
“Grant was excited and would not stop smiling as he waited his turn to ride,” Randy said. “When it finally was his turn, he ran up and jumped on without hesitation. He loved every second of the ride and was pleased with his performance.”
Grant’s four older brothers were on hand to encourage him and cheer him on. One of his brothers, Levi, also competed in the pre-qualifying event but just was shy of qualifying.
“Going to rodeos is a big family event for us and we go to as many as we can all summer long. Several of the older Robinson boys would love to try the mini-bull riding event and participate in future rodeo events for kids,” Randy said. “We don’t own livestock or property, but we hope to someday.”
