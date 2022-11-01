At 6 years old Ellie Jones has been riding horses her entire life — and even before.
“I’ve been riding for a thousand days,” she said.
Her mom Callie Jones was training and riding horses up until the day Ellie was born.
“I was training some horses earlier that day and later that night I went to the hospital and Ellie was born,” Callie said.
Callie and her husband, Mike, of Ririe breed and train barrel and pole horses. Callie’s mom, Lawnie Jones, of East Idaho and her grandfather Charlie Pugh of Southeast Arizona are also longtime horse owners and breeders.
Ellie is following in the footsteps of her relatives and close family friends.
“I like to catch them and lead them and ride horses,” Ellie said. “I like to help doing chores and have the horses come up to me.”
Ellie rides a well-trained cutting horse named Sally who she got from Alexis Hutchings whose parents Lane and Erica Hutchings and grandparents, Mel and Virginia Hutchings, are well-known quarter horse breeders. The Hutchings are formerly of Thayne, Wyoming, and now reside in East Idaho. Sally and Erica Hutchings had qualified at least twice for a World Finals show in the event, cutting. Soon after, Alexis and equine partner, Sally, started their introduction into the world of rodeo. When Alexis got older, she obtained a younger horse to fulfill her dreams, allowing Ellie to follow her footsteps.
“I like riding Sally. I like taking care of horses and being gentle with them,” Ellie said. And Callie added, “It's healthy to get outside, moving and thinking.”
Ellie is fortunate to have so many great teachers from an early age. Ellie has already won a buckle on Sally locally. Over the years, Callie has competed in lots of events from here to Oklahoma and Texas.
“Sally is a Dual Pep daughter. Alexis is a hard worker and Ellie admires her and looks up to her a lot,” Callie said. “Sally is just a great all around, solid, broke horse for Ellie to start out on. It's good to get kids set up right with solid horses so they can learn.”
Ellie’s also learning to ride a young horse named Seis, which is the Spanish word for the number 6. The family bought Seis from country music singer Toby Keith and his farm, Dream Walkin Farms.
“He’s young and big and strong and Ellie is about two years away from running him,” Callie said. “He’s like a great big babysitter.”
The family encourages Ellie to keep learning and practicing.
“When I keep practicing, it gets easier. If I keep trying, I’ll end up winning,” Ellie said.
Ellie not only likes horses but also the family cats and dogs and wants to be a veterinarian in the future and train and compete on horses on the side. Ellie likes looking at X-rays and finding broken bones and learning how veterinarians help animals.
“It’s smart to be thinking of a good job to go along with your play,” Callie said.
