Statler Elkington is the first one up in the morning if there’s a branding, roping or some cowboying to do, but he’s usually the last one up on a school day.
Statler, 9, helps out with the family business raising, selling and training ponies and raising golden retrievers for pets and emotional support animals. He’s one of Chace and Megan Elkington’s four sons of Rigby.
Recently Statler and his older brother Cache were asked to present the wedding party with their pony team. Cache brought each of the groomsmen in while Statler delivered the bride to where they were married.
Statler is showing lots of promise as a horse trainer.
“My favorite thing to do is to train horses. It makes people happy and I like sharing my talent,” he said. “I trained one to lay down and sit down.”
Statler excels at roping, riding and driving ponies, too. As a competitor, he was skilled at riding sheep and tying goats too, before he outgrew those events.
“In the sheep riding event, I had a good grip but I’d get nervous, too,” Statler said.
Now he’s getting good at chute dogging, and wants to compete in professional bull doggin’ in the future, Megan said.
“He’s probably my most talented son at taking a pony that comes in a little more wild. He’ll go out and on his own, he’ll put time into the pony and the pony comes back so much better,” Megan said.
Statler tends to be quiet and shy.
“He’s the more quiet and shy type and he spends a lot of time alone with his horses. He likes to ride alone for hours,” Megan said.
“It feels good, and no one is telling me what to do,” he said.
Statler and his brothers have grown up with horses, training them and competing in rodeo.
“His nickname around here is ‘Pull Back Stat,’ because he’s really good at heeling calves,” Megan said. “For fun, he likes to hook up a team and drive them around here or saddle a horse and take it to a lake for a swim.”
Last year Statler and his brothers Cache and Blaze each won the All Around Buckle in their age group at the Upper Valley Open Horse Show in Rexburg produced by Jared and Becky Crapo of St Anthony.
“I didn’t think they’d all get a buckle but they did. It was pretty exciting,” Megan said.