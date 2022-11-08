Cutter Jones rides horses in the summer and plays ice hockey in the winter.
Cutter, 7, rides Sally, an older horse, and Seis, a young horse, at home. In the summer the family travels to barrel races locally and in Pocatello and Arizona. His parents are Callie and Mike Barbo of Ririe. The couple breed and train barrel and pole horses.
“We just ride them all the time and take them to the barrel races,” Cutter said. “I ride Seis more because he is really calm and loves kids.”
Cutter wants to be a calf roper someday and he wants to go hunting with his dad on horseback in the mountains in the fall. Cutter and his sister Ellie ride several times a week during the summer, depending on the family’s schedule.
“Cutter prefers to ride Seis more because he is really calm and he really loves kids. Seis has turned out to be a great babysitter,” Callie said. “Now that Cutter rides by himself, he can go anywhere.”
Now that it’s fall, ice hockey lessons have started up. Hockey continues through March and then horseback riding picks up again.
Riding horses and hockey compliment each other.
Hockey is a lot like riding because it takes balance, teamwork, patience, muscle development and being attentive.
“He’ll play hockey until March and then pick up riding, and both require some of the same skills. It’s a perfect transition,” Callie said.
Ellie and Cutter help out around the house with housework and outside with chores.
They also help with the family’s four dogs with feeding and watering them.
“They both love to clean and vacuum the floors. They help feed and water the horses and dogs, but homework is the first priority,” Callie said. “Basically, Cutter is a ball to be around and I don’t have to coach him very much, and he has really good manners.”
The kids are rewarded with some time playing on the Nintendo. Ellie and Cutter get along really well and up until this fall they’ve both played hockey together, too. This year, Ellie is enrolled in gymnastics instead.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.