Cutter Jones

Cutter Jones

Cutter Jones rides horses in the summer and plays ice hockey in the winter.

Cutter, 7, rides Sally, an older horse, and Seis, a young horse, at home. In the summer the family travels to barrel races locally and in Pocatello and Arizona. His parents are Callie and Mike Barbo of Ririe. The couple breed and train barrel and pole horses.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.