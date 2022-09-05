Jerzi Brower started roping last year and this year, she’s competing in a new rodeo association for kids in Rexburg.
“I started last year and it’s fun to rope with my brothers and family,” she said. “I like to run barrels too and go fast.”
Recently, at one of the Upper Valley Junior Rodeo Association events, Jerzi, 10, not only competed in dummy roping, but also in barrel racing, pole bending and goat tying. Dummy roping is where kids rope a stationary plastic steer on foot.
The association was formed late last year by three moms — Dee Dee Tucker, Megan Elkington and Becky Crapo — to give kids more opportunities to compete locally and at an affordable price. The next UVJRA rodeo is Sept. 17 with the finals scheduled for Oct. 15 in Rexburg. The association also gives experienced adults an opportunity to volunteer and mentor area youth.
Jerzi’s parents are Andy and McKenzie Brower of St. Anthony, and McKenzie said Jerzi rides a horse named Scooter every day.
“She loves it and spends all day, every day outside riding. It's awesome, and she comes by it pretty naturally,” McKenzie said.
Jerzi is following in her parents’ footsteps. In 2003, McKenzie was 12th in the standings going into the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and finished fourth in the world.
“Both of our parents rodeoed and Andy and I rodeoed in college,” McKenzie said. “Andy still ropes and we go to ropings and rodeos locally.”
McKenzie hasn’t competed for several years but their older son competes in high school rodeo.
“We love what the sport of rodeo teaches our kids and for the opportunities it has given to our family,” McKenzie said. “We are grateful everyday that we get to live in this area and do the things we love.”