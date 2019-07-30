EAST IDAHO — There are a number of county fairs happening throughout East Idaho in the coming weeks.
The Caribou County Fair and Rodeo will be July 29 to Aug. 3 at the Caribou County Fairgrounds in Grace.
The Power County Fair and Rodeo will be Aug. 2 to 5 at the American Falls Fairgrounds in American Falls.
The Bonneville County Fair will be Aug. 2 to Aug. 8 at 1542 E. 73rd S., south of Sandy Downs, in Idaho Falls.
The Teton County Fair will be Aug. 3 to Aug. 10 at the Teton County Fairgrounds in Driggs.
The Bannock County Fair and Rodeo will be Aug. 5 to 10 at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Downey.
The Oneida County Fair will be Aug. 12 to 17 at the Oneida County Fairgrounds in Malad.
The Bear Lake County Fair will be Aug. 12 to 17 at the Bear Lake County Fairgrounds in Montpelier.
The Franklin County Fair will be Aug. 12 to 17 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Preston.
The Jefferson County Fair will be Aug. 12 to Aug. 17 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Rigby.
The Madison County Fair will be Aug. 12 to Aug. 17 at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Rexburg.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair will be Aug. 30 to Sept. 7 at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot. For information about events, go to funatthefair.com.