The University of Idaho Extension office in Teton County will be hosting a roundtable discussion to address local food and agriculture topics of interest, following up on an April discussion centered mostly on our local food response to COVID-19 and progress towards a local meat processing facility.
Other topics could be related to food insecure populations to address food access, or local producers distributing their products. The lunch hour discussion will take place via Zoom from 12-1 pm on Wednesday, May 27th. Register for the Zoom call here: https://uidaho.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwsf-uuqTsvH92UWt1L9Mo7kleb7sI6GUbs. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Our Idaho Extension Master Gardeners are also helping to coordinate a community grow-a-row garden program in partnership with our Teton 4H garden club and the Community Resource Center of Teton Valley’s food security and rescue program. We hope this program takes off in 2020 given the rise in Victory Gardens this year. Gardeners, please consider growing extra this year to help those in-need.