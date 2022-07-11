Two lucky animals that were rescued from the feedlot on Kathleen Street in Idaho Falls are now living their lives at Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary in Blackfoot.
The sanctuary was founded in 2019 by Charlene Di Maria and Jace Brewer.
The animals rescued from the feedlot are a female piglet named Petunia and a male goat named Kramer.
The feedlot was the subject of an undercover investigation by Animal Recovery Mission, an animal rights group that investigates animal abuse. Animal Recovery Mission originally reported the feedlot to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
The feedlot was investigated for animal cruelty by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was completed early June; however, no charges have been filed, according to Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean and the iCourts system.
The Idaho Department of Agriculture completed its own investigation in May and the case is now closed, according to Chanel Tewalt, deputy director of the Idaho Department of Agriculture.
A fire that broke out at the feedlot soon after investigators arrived at the property with a warrant is still being investigated, according to Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Another fire was reported at the same property on June 2.
Animal Recovery Mission came to Idaho Falls to investigate the feedlot based on a tip it received.
Richard Couto, founder of Animal Recovery Mission, purchased Petunia and Kramer from the feedlot by posing as a buyer. According to Couto, he claimed to be buying both animals for slaughter.
After the purchase, Animal Recovery Mission transferred the two animals to Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary.
Kramer and Petunia were not in good condition when they arrived, according to the sanctuary.
“Kramer had a lot of parasites,” said Courtney Hough, spokeswoman for Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary. “Kramer was tied up tight, (so) the ropes were cutting off circulation to his legs.”
Petunia didn’t have parasites and hadn’t been restrained by ropes, but she was covered in filth.
“She was the filthiest animal I have ever seen,” Hough said.
Seven other animals have since been rescued from the feedlot and have been taken to other places, according to Hough.
These animals were in poor condition as well.
One of the seven animals has “really bad upper respiratory infections because of all the fires that have … broken out (at the feedlot),” Hough said. “The (animals’) hooves are so long; they have never been trimmed.”
These seven animals are afraid of humans, so it has been difficult to check for other health issues, Hough said.
However, after treatment, the rescued animals are gradually recovering. The rescued animals are doing well where they are, and Kramer and Petunia are enjoying life at Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary.
“Kramer, who is the little goat, I brought up a Little Tikes Slide for him, and he loves that,” Hough said.
As for Petunia, she is very playful.
“Petunia the pig thinks she’s a dog,” Hough said. “She’s been chasing all the dogs around.”
The sanctuary is home to some other animals that have been saved from slaughter from other situations, such as BB, another pig.
Another resident of the sanctuary is Charlie, a steer who was “too tame to be used as a roping steer in the rodeo, so they were going to send him off to slaughter, but actually we got him instead,” Hough said.
The sanctuary mostly operates through volunteer support and relies on donations. The sanctuary can be found by searching “Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary” on Facebook and Instagram. Those interested in volunteering for or donating to the sanctuary can contact the sanctuary through those websites.
Funny Farm is also open to visitors by scheduled appointment.