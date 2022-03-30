Mini bucking bulls? Brock Jensen of Blackfoot had to see for himself more than a decade ago.
“My son Austin came home from school telling me his friend rode mini bucking bulls, and he wanted to try it, too,” Jensen said. “We went and checked it out.”
To help him practice, Jensen bought a few mini bulls. It looked like so much fun that Austin’s brother, Colton, started riding mini bulls, too.
In 2008, Jensen in partnership with his father, Darwin Jensen, acquired more mini bucking bulls and became a stock contractor, naming his business Big Butte Mini Bucking Bulls. He has 24 bulls and 20 cows.
His bulls are featured at about 15 to 20 shows a year on a circuit in Idaho, Nevada, Utah, California and Wyoming. He also provides his stock at clinics for aspiring bull riders.
“Rodeo has stayed in my blood since high school when I rode bucking horses,” Jensen said. “My sons are in their 20s and no longer ride bulls, but I’ve had so much demand for these mini bulls, I stayed in business.”
Jensen’s mini bulls were at a recent bull riding clinic at the Bannock County Fairgrounds. He teamed up with retired professional bull rider Brock Mortensen of Mackay and longtime pro bull fighter, rodeo clown, and barrel man Donnie Landis of Gooding. The trio offers clinics to teach safety tips to aspiring bull riders.
Landis was a pioneer in developing a mini bucking bull herd in 1996. Since then, he and Jensen have partnered to form Roughstock 101, providing about 50 mini bulls for shows and offering educational programs.
“We’re one of the largest strings of mini bulls with two separate breeding programs in the U.S.,” Landis said. “We don’t care about being the biggest. We care about being the best.”
At the clinic, Landis gave advice about what riders could expect from each bull.
“From being in an arena 40 years, I know bulls’ habits of bucking in certain ways, so it helps if a rider anticipates that,” Landis said.
Young riders from as far as Oregon and Nevada were among 18 participants. One family traveled 840 miles roundtrip from Elgin, Oregon, to be at the Pocatello event.
“There’s nothing like this school near us,” said Jade Kreinheder, whose son Samuel Tudor, 10, was riding.
She found the school on social media.
“Brock takes time with everyone who comes and makes sure they understand the basics,” Kreinheder said. “He’s really hands-on and tells riders what to expect in the chute and arena.”
Mortensen shared tips he learned while competing on the Professional Bull Riders circuit. He began riding bulls in high school.
“Byron Pehrson, a rodeo stock contractor in Darlington, taught me just about everything I know about bull riding. If not for him, I wouldn’t have made it so far in the sport. He’s been teaching for a long time," Mortensen said.
Mortensen retired from bull riding in 2000 after suffering 10 major concussions in less than a year. He had qualified annually for the PBR World Finals from 1996 to 2000.
“It was a time when we didn’t wear helmets or vests to protect us,” said Mortensen, 48. “I still deal with headaches.”
Instead of riding bulls, Mortensen began managing Donahue Brothers Ranch north of Mackay and started a family.
Several years ago, his son Porter talked about becoming a bull rider.
“I tried to talk him out of it but couldn’t,” Mortensen said. “Instead, I decided to teach him how to do it safely. There’s a lot to understand.”
During his spare time, Mortensen began teaching Porter and his friends to ride steers and mini bulls and began doing the clinics.
“Some riders from these clinics have gone pro,” Mortensen said. “I’m proud of their accomplishments and to have been part of their upbringing.”
Ruger Piva, of Challis, who is a former participant at the clinics, is riding bulls on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit.
At the Pocatello clinic, participants from the Lost River Valley recalled Mortensen’s advice.
“Keep your chin down and your chest out,” said Riley Johnson, 21.
Clayton Haroldsen, 11, said, “Stay off your pockets and be on your hips.”
James Heiland, 12, said, “You have to hold on with your feet and hook your spurs in to try to stay in place.”
Mortensen said it’s gratifying to hear feedback from the young riders and see them apply his tips and stay on.
“I hope they can do this as long as they want to,” he said.
Clinic and rodeo schedules are listed on Facebook pages of Big Butte Mini Bucking Bulls, Donnie Landis, and Roughstock 101.