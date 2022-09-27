POCATELLO — The University of Idaho Rangeland Fall Forum 2022: Conservation That Works for Rangelands will be held at the Stephens Performing Arts Center on the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello on Thursday, Oct. 6, with a field tour offered the next day.

The U of I Rangeland Center is excited to collaborate with the U of I McClure Center for Public Policy Research and the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust for this year’s forum, which will explore avenues and resources for successful conservation efforts on Idaho’s rangelands.

