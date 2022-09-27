POCATELLO — The University of Idaho Rangeland Fall Forum 2022: Conservation That Works for Rangelands will be held at the Stephens Performing Arts Center on the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello on Thursday, Oct. 6, with a field tour offered the next day.
The U of I Rangeland Center is excited to collaborate with the U of I McClure Center for Public Policy Research and the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust for this year’s forum, which will explore avenues and resources for successful conservation efforts on Idaho’s rangelands.
Speakers and discussions will provide attendees with practical knowledge centered on topics and themes that are central to current rangeland and conservation issues, such as exploring the economic and social values of rangeland conservation, partnering and funding conservation efforts, practical examples of working land and conservation partnerships and regional conservation efforts, tools and resources. Speakers and guests include landowners, researchers, restoration project managers, conservation workers and more.
The off-site field tour on Friday will visit conservation projects accomplished through partnerships among land managers, producers and nonprofit organizations. This forum will provide valuable insight and resources for those who care about Idaho’s rangelands, such as land managers, policymakers, producers, ranchers, conservationists and researchers.