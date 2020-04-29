Agricultural producers and others interested in Idaho agriculture are invited to attend the 2020 sessions of Ag Talk Tuesday, organized by University of Idaho Extension.
Ag Talk Tuesdays for 2020 kick off next Tuesday May 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants may attend by Zoom via computer or by calling in on a phone. More information on what Ag Talk Tuesdays are and an agenda for each session can be found here: https://webpages.uidaho.edu/extension-seed-potato/ATT.html
Registration is required and participants may register in advance to attend at https://uidaho.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpAkc-uvqTwpZF4DlEg_ZcN8xYE9ezZSkQ
After registration is approved, instructions on how to join the meeting by Zoom or by phone will be sent.
The forums will provide participants the opportunity to listen to featured topics, ask questions, provide insight from their own experiences as the season progresses and participate in discussion. The Ag Talk Report, will be released after each session to give more info on topics discussed and those not broached.