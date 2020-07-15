Riders have been practicing their riding skills before the first horse show in a series of shows in the Central Idaho Open Horse Show Association for kids and adults.
Riders will be back in the saddle on Saturday at the Rexburg Indoor Arena. The first show in the series, the Upper Valley Open Horse Show, begins at 9 a.m. and offers about 58 Western and English classes for all ages, said organizers Jared and Becky Crapo of St. Anthony.
The show is a good way for 4Her’s to practice their riding skills ahead of county fairs, Becky Crapo said.
“There are two reasons we produce this horse show with our own money and time. One is to add another horse show to the CIOHSA series and but the most important reason is that some great people did the same thing for me growing up. That’s how I gained my experience showing horses, so I want to be like those before me and give kids the opportunity to learn and challenge themselves by showing horses,” Crapo said. “It’s not as easy as it looks.”
During Saturday’s show, winners are rewarded with a first place prize and ribbons will be give for the first six places. Plus riders can choose to compete in the series and compete for year-end awards at upcoming shows held in Mackay and Salmon.
The CIOHSA was started in the 1980s and has been supported by horsemen in central Idaho for close to 40 years. This year due to COVID-19, two shows in the series were cancelled.
“Unfortunately, this year due to COVID-19, shows in Arco and Challis were cancelled,” Crapo said. “It will be a challenge to get enough money for the awards, but we will do our best.”
Saturday’s show was delayed by about a month due to COVID-19, said organizers Jared and Becky Crapo of St. Anthony, but they decided to proceed.
“With COVID in the air we were leery, but we decided to go for it. If you are vulnerable or do not feel comfortable please do not come. We respect everyone’s decision whether to wear a mask or not and judging will take that into consideration,” Becky Crapo said.
The next show is July 27, in Mackay at the Custer County Fairgrounds, followed by the Lemhi Open horse Show in Salmon on August 24. Both shows begin at 9 a.m.
On Saturday, concessions will be available and the show uses AQHA rules as a guideline. Admission for spectators is free. For more information and for entry forms, visit the UVOHS or the CIOHSA Facebook page or call or text Becky Crapo at 208 339-4337.