Ariana Long of Inkom is the War Bonnet Round Up’s newest teen queen.
She joins Queen Janessa Gardner, of Smithfield, Utah, and Princess Brylee Jones, of Plymouth, Utah, for a two-year-reign. The girls were crowned last week.
Long, 17, is looking forward to the 111th War Bonnet Round Up, a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo and Idaho’s oldest rodeo held every year the first week in August at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. This year the rodeo is Aug. 4-6 and will be held at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs, 1860 E. 65th South in Idaho Falls.
“The War Bonnet is the oldest rodeo in Idaho and since I'm a fifth-generation Idahoan, this is an honor to represent this rodeo for my state. I’m really excited to have this opportunity," Long said.
Long is anxious to promote the rodeo and the western way of life.
“I want to be a role model for girls to encourage them to follow their dreams even if they aren’t from western or rodeo background, they can still go for it because rodeo is a welcoming community,” she said.
Long plays golf on Century High School’s golf team, downhill skis at Pebble Creek, plays the violin and piano, but anything to do with horses is her favorite. She credits her great-grandfather Frank Whitworth with her family’s involvement in the equine industry. Her parents are Gary and Krisit Long.
“I don’t remember a time when I didn't ride horses,” she said. “I’ve been riding since I could walk. My Grandpa Frank died before I was born but he was kind of an equestrian legend in my family where horses run deep in our blood.”
Long has been queening for five years. As a representative of the War Bonnet Round Up, she, Gardner and Jones will make appearances at rodeos in neighboring states. They’ll not only spread the good news about rodeo and the Western way of life but of subjects they’re passionate about. Long supports Champs Heart in Idaho Falls, a non-profit ministry founded by former pastor Larry Cudmore. The organization gives kids with cancer or disabilities opportunities to ride and connect with horses.
“Something I am really excited about is my participation in Champs Heart, who offer equine therapy for kids who wouldn’t be able to ride normally,” she said.
She’s been showing horses for 11 years and is active in Bannock County and district 4H leadership. Last year, she was the Eastern District’s Representative which is one of four 4H districts in the state. She’s active on her high school’s FFA chapter and is on an FFA Veterinary Science team
“I was involved in planning district events and ultimately a part of the planning committee for the State Teen Association gathering in Moscow,” she said.
Her next goal is competing for the Miss Teen Rodeo Idaho held in Boise in July. Then after she graduates from college, her next goal is to run for Miss Rodeo Idaho.
She plans to attend college at Utah State University in Logan Utah and study animal, dairy and veterinary sciences along with bio-veterinary science as part of their pre-vet program there. She’ll minor in equine sciences.
Brylee Jones, 13, is the newest War Bonnet Round Up’s princess.
“I started competing in queen contests at the age of five and found I really enjoyed it, so it just stuck,” she said. “I love helping people and making them laugh and smile.”
This title and the Cache Valley Rodeo junior princess title were presented to her by her friend Jullian Christensen who held both of the titles before her. Other titles she’s held include Plain City Mini Miss 1st attendant, Box Elder Mini Miss 2nd attendant, Box Elder Princess 2nd attendant, Cache County Jr Princess, Whoopee Days Duchess 1st attendant and the Preston Famous Night Rodeo Princess 1st attendant.
“I was way excited to be selected. This is my second biggest title so far, and I’m so happy,” she said. “I’ll enjoy hanging out with the other girls and seeing all the little kids that come to rodeos.”
Brylee has been riding by herself since she was 2 years old. Brylee’s parents are Luke and Brianna Jones.
"I love to rodeo and hang out with my dad and rope with my dad, work cows, being outdoors and now I’m helping my dad shoe horses and learning about hoof care,” she said.
In junior rodeo, she is a contender in break-away roping, goat tying, poles and barrels.
She’s been active in 4H but this year she decided to join a brand new junior posse instead called the Plymouth Patriots.
Plus Brylee is very handy at training horses. She rides a Gypsy Vanner breed horse for its owner, trains ponies, and is working with a 2-year-old filly named Wren. Brylee is learning how to play the guitar at school but doesn't have much spare time for other activities besides riding horses so it's not surprising her activities and future goals include horses.
“When I hand down this title, I want to try out for the Preston rodeo queen contest and then my high school’s rodeo queen contest, then miss teen rodeo USA and eventually Miss Rodeo America.
“She doesn’t watch TV, she just rides her horse and hangs out with friends like a typical teenager,” said her mom, Brianna Long.
Janessa Gardner, 20, is the newest queen.
“I enjoy doing what I love and I love the western way of life. I believe it’s the foundation for everything. It has given me confidence, and taught me the value of hard work in school and everything I do. It has shaped me into the person I am today and has opened many opportunities for me. Now it’s time for me to give back,” she said.
Gardner has a bright future. She will graduate with her registered nurse degree in December 2022. Then she will continue straight into her BSN of nursing in January 2023. Janessa maintains a 3.8 overall grade point average.
She was a 2021 practical nursing graduate from Bridgerland Applied Technical College, where she received the Presidential Scholarship for Practical Nursing. She also has her associates degree in health science. She took online classes from Weber State University while still in high school to fast track her goal of becoming an RN. She is currently in the RN program through Weber State at Bridgerland.
“I’ve always wanted to get ahead of my studies and finish school sooner than most. I have really pushed myself to get my degree faster in order to spend more time doing the things I love. It has been both challenging and rewarding to balance the privilege of being a practical nurse while continuing my western lifestyle.” she said.
Because of her love for children, one of her goals as queen is to help children establish their goals and inspire them.
“I want to be a good example to the younger generation and get them excited about rodeo and our western culture.”
Because she loves kids she’s pursuing the pediatrics and labor and delivery specialties of nursing and hopes to end up on one of those units in the near future. She works with all areas of patient care as she currently works for Rocky Mountain Health Care and Maxim Pediatric Home Health.
Gardner grew up with horses and has been showing them since the age of 10. She loves many disciplines including rodeo, english, and western equitation. In 2019, she won first place in Utah for the horse written knowledge test and placed in the top 10 for the judged and
overall high point awards, which she accomplished with an unbroken horse. In 2018, she took an abused horse and placed 4th in the state for the written test and 9th in the all-around high point.
“This achievement was my favorite because of all the hard work and dedication it took, not only to train her, but to get her to trust again,” she said.
In 2016, she was awarded the western all around champion for Cache County as an intermediate and in 2017, she won again in the senior division. She’s placed in the top five in 2018, 2019 and 2020. She won reserve champion in the state of Utah in the English discipline in 2017 as well. Janessa has won the title of Cache County English champion in 2016 and 2017, along with many other awards in county shows.
“Each of those years, I have trained and rode different horses,” she said “This always pushes me as a rider. Being diverse in your skills on a variety of horses makes a better rider,” she said.
She currently holds the title of Pony Express 1st attendant. Her previous titles include, the Hyrum Star Spangled Rodeo queen, the Downey Lions Club/Bannock County Fair and rodeo queen, Cache County fair and rodeo junior queen, the Star Spangled Rodeo junior queen, and Cache County princess.
She’s performed in various musicals during high school and was a lead violinist for her orchestra. She has taught children violin lessons. Some of her hobbies include hunting, waterskiing, surfing, singing, and camping.