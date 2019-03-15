DUBOIS — Dubois- and Terreton-area farmer/rancher MaCoy Ward will receive the 2019 Ed Duren Memorial Young Producer Award at the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame Reception & Banquet on March 22.
The hall of fame launched the award in 2018 to recognize an individual younger than 35 who is actively involved in production agriculture and demonstrating initiative and leadership benefitting the agricultural industry of eastern Idaho.
“I’m honored to receive this award,” Ward said. “I like being a voice for farmers and ranchers, and glad to have opportunities to communicate to decision-makers and the public about where their food comes from and challenges we in agriculture face.”
Ward, his brother Colby and father, Dave, raise 4,600 acres of hay and grain and run about 250 head of Black Angus cows in the Terreton and Dubois areas. He’s currently serving his second term as a Clark County commissioner, the youngest person ever elected there. He’s on the planning and zoning board, land fill board, local emergency planning committee and represents the commission on the board of the Camas Creek Rural Fire Protection Association, an organization he helped establish two years ago. He’s a volunteer in the county Search and Rescue team, and helps with 4-H, FFA and high school youth activities.
MaCoy credits his wife, Ginger, and family for picking up the slack when his leadership commitments take him away from the operation.
“It’s a lot of time, but it’s also a chance to make a difference, in a good way,” he said.
The award was established to honor the memory of inductee and former board member, Ed Duren (1935-2017), who spent his 39-year career as a University of Idaho Extension livestock specialist, educator, author and mentor to hundreds of young farmers and ranchers.
The 2019 EIAHF Reception and Banquet will be March 22 at Fort Hall. For more information contact 208.301.1620 or email eiagricultureHF@gmail.com.