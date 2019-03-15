Instead of wincing at a problem, welder and designer Leo Castagno confronts it with an inventor’s ingenuity and enthusiasm.
Whatever problem farmers and ranchers, business owners and homeowners present, “We find a solution,” he said of his Rexburg-based businesses: Premier Powder Coating and Custom Fabrication, Idaho Laser Cutting and Grow it Now.
“We can design and build whatever people need from OEM ag parts to furniture and decorative signs for businesses and entryways to ranches,” he said of himself and his 35 employees ranging from engineers to welders. “We love to partner with any size business that wants to make great products.”
At his website, a video shows how his foldaway stairs solved a problem at farms and ranches and are used to easily and safely access places without having to use a ladder.
Castagno holds three patents for designs used on farms and ranches: a plant protector for gardeners, a structure having a compactible walkway and an interior space-expansion system.
One of his most memorable designs helped carrot farmers market their product. When he worked for Vanmark Equipment in Iowa, he designed a machine that washed, scrubbed and peeled the baby carrots sold in grocery stores.
Castagno told the carrot story when he taught Welding Engineering Technology at Brigham Young University-Idaho, as an example of how students’ classwork would be used outside the classroom.
After the welding program was eliminated from the curriculum, he opened Premier Powder Coating and Custom Fabrication in Rexburg in 2005.
“Whatever I design, I try to minimize the number of welds and parts needed to make a product last,” said Castagno, 61.
He said he envisioned establishing a shop that would drive economic growth. He equipped it with a laser, press brake, a computerized numeric controlled mill and lathe and sandblasting and powder-coating booths.
His company’s reputation for precision and fast turnaround times landed him a contract with a business cleaning up the Fukushima nuclear accident site in Japan.
“A company back East found us on a Google search,” he said. “They needed customized metal catwalks with certain specifications. We made and shipped what they needed in about two weeks.”
He has also designed and built platforms and railings for the Hanford nuclear site in Washington state.
A regional problem he solved was how to make durable bear-proof containers. His Bear Guardian products are used at parks and campgrounds and include dumpsters, trash cans, and food containers.
“We make a large quantity of items as part of the Bear-Proofing Montana Project,” he said.
Castagno said his lifelong interest in welding and design began as a high school freshman when he started welding.
“I built up a proficiency in welding processes at a two-year trade tech program,” Castagno said.
He then graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering technology and a master’s degree in engineering management.
“I became passionate about welding and how it provided food for the table, shoes on the kids’ feet, and a deep sense of satisfaction of working with my hands,” he said. “Through the years, I realized opportunities are always available for those who love what they do and are good at it.”
While it has been gratifying to receive patents for his designs, he said one of his greatest privileges was establishing welding schools in Mexico City and Guadalajara.
“It was immensely satisfying to teach young people how welding could influence their future,” he said. “It was a way to teach them ‘how to fish.’ ”
Castagno said teaching in Mexico changed his ideas about education and eventually carried over to his business.
“I came back and changed my syllabus to say, ‘This is not a welding course! This is a course on ship-building, sword-making, problem-solving and leadership.’ I will teach you to stand up, lead out, take charge, solve problems and make decisions and use welding to do it,” he said.
“To me welding has become more than just plunking down a pretty bead of hot molten metal,” Castagno said. “I’ve always tried to inspire. I encouraged students and now my employees to make swords and build ships. I run my business like that or try.”
He attributes his companies’ success “to having great customers, wonderful employees and my very supportive wife, Becky. We’ll always be developing new products.”