Eastern Idaho got an unwelcome spring surprise when up to 20 inches of new snow fell the first week of April. Ranchers were already weary from one of the longest winters on record. The snowfall upped new annual snowfall records in many small communities from Downey south of Pocatello to Menan north of Idaho Falls. The National Weather Service ranked the 76.5 inches of annual snowfall update recorded at the Pocatello Airport Station reaching the fourth snowiest winter on record.
The intense cold of winter and additional snowfall is hard on animals from cattle to mule deer and sharptail grouse. They use up vital energy reserves at the end of winter just to maintain weight or recover from calving, start mating and nesting activities. In the case of last year’s mule deer fawns, just to survive.
Fourth-generation rancher Brandon Mathews of Thatcher Idaho sits on his four-wheeler, a dead calf tied on the back rack. It is 11 a.m., cattle feeding is finished and he is headed in to warm up from a 4 degree morning. Mathews Brothers Ranch is a 900 cow/calf operation with winter wheat and alfalfa crops.
“This is one of the toughest winters we have experienced. A string of days in the 20-below-zero range plagued February and March and snow piled up,” Mathews said. “Calving was exceedingly difficult in the extreme cold and we experienced some of our highest calf losses ever.”
The Southeast corner of Idaho is one of the hard hit recording record snowfalls. The NWS recording station in Bern is posting its snowiest season ever with 169 inches, nearly double the annual average. Going south into Utah, snowfall is exceeding 200 percent in places.
Eastern Idaho is included in a recent Emergency Disaster Declaration which initiated the USDA Livestock Indemnity Program administered by the Farm Services Agency. It provides benefits to livestock producers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather based on meeting program requirements. LIP payments are equal to 75 percent of the average fair market value of the livestock.
Many farmers normally working fields to plant grains at the end of March gazed out at snow-covered fields. The Gem Valley southwest of Soda Springs was under two feet of snow April 7, pushing planting dates back. Winter shipments of certified seed potatoes destined for the Tri-Cities were delayed 10 to 15 days from Gibbs Farms in Grace Idaho due to freeing concerns.
Many ranchers and farmers in Eastern Idaho see wildlife conservation as part of their ranching and farming operations. They are fearful of heavy losses to deer herds after finding record numbers of winter killed deer on their properties. Turkey populations are at an all-time high in Southeast Idaho and leftovers from cattle feedings and haystack grains provide an extra energy boost to make it through winter. Upland game birds like sharptail grouse and pheasants struggle to survive with deep crusting snow covering food sources and habitat.
Idaho Fish and Game is conducting a fawn study utilizing radio collars and has seen a majority of the fawns in the study area die as of April 10. Deer feeding operations are underway in Bear, Franklin and Caribou Counties which are hardest hit.
Farmers and ranchers will be at winter’s mercy for a while longer, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jack Messick in Pocatello. Melt off is coming and he estimates there is a high probability flooding will hit main stem rivers depending on the melt-off rate and if a rain on snow event spike melt-off. Either way, this winter’s effects are long-lasting.
