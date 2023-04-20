Eastern Idaho got an unwelcome spring surprise when up to 20 inches of new snow fell the first week of April. Ranchers were already weary from one of the longest winters on record. The snowfall upped new annual snowfall records in many small communities from Downey south of Pocatello to Menan north of Idaho Falls. The National Weather Service ranked the 76.5 inches of annual snowfall update recorded at the Pocatello Airport Station reaching the fourth snowiest winter on record.

The intense cold of winter and additional snowfall is hard on animals from cattle to mule deer and sharptail grouse. They use up vital energy reserves at the end of winter just to maintain weight or recover from calving, start mating and nesting activities. In the case of last year’s mule deer fawns, just to survive.

