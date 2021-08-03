Members of The York Grange, founded in 1938, have made sizeable donations to two organizations in two East Idaho counties.
On behalf of the grange, Treasurer Gordon Moir gave $8,000 to the Bonneville County Fair Board for a new squeeze chute and scale combination for the fairgrounds. Plus they also donated $7,500 to the Firth High School FFA Alumni Association to fund student scholarships, educational trips and equipment for the ag department’s greenhouse and shop.
The alumni and FFA kids have hosted the Little Buckaroo Rodeo in Firth each fall as a fundraiser for 55 years. The rodeo is Aug 6-7, where kids from 4 to 12 years old test their skills in a variety of events from riding sheep and calves to barrel racing and goat roping. There’s also a parade, a cowboy breakfast and many other activities.
The new livestock equipment at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds for steers, sheep and goats replaces equipment that was obtained by the Bonneville County Fair Board over 40 years ago, said Stan Boyle, fair board president.
Livestock is weighed twice a year, in the spring and again before the market animal sale in the fall. The equipment also comes in handy if an animal become ill while on the grounds or if kids who don’t have facilities at home need to vaccinate or worm 4H livestock. A separate scale is used to weigh hogs. This year’s Bonneville County Fair is from Aug. 2-7, with the market animal sale on Aug. 6. The fairgrounds is located at 1542 East 73rd South, south of Idaho Falls.
“The squeeze chute and scale is something we’ve really needed. This one will be long lasting,” Boyle said. “The one we had before was a used portable chute and scale. We took the wheels off it and made it permanent. This is the second time the grange has donated to the fair.”
This is the first time the membership has donated to the Firth High School FFA alumni, said alumni and vice president and chairperson over the rodeo, Lacey Edwards of Firth. Several months ago Moir contacted Edwards to figure out how best to help the association, she said.
“It is a very generous donation,” she said “Last year we couldn’t hold the rodeo because of COVID-19 and we took a big ding, so their donation was a big boost for this program,” Edwards said.
Moir, 89 has been active in the Grange from an early age. He grew up on a farm in Bingham County near the southern Bonneville County line and continued farming as an adult. Throughout his life he has supported the ag community like his parents, Jack and Alice Moir. Moir also wrote a weekly column for the Farm & Ranch titled “From the Ditch Bank.”
The elder Moir was among those who helped get the first Bonneville County fairgrounds built on Rollandet around 1949-1950, Moir said. As a dedicated volunteer, he was among many others who sought a mill levy to raise funds to build the fairgrounds on a former fox farm, Moir said.
“That’s where my dad came in. He was also instrumental in getting the two barns built there,” Moir said.
Moir continued in his dad’s dedication to community service. He estimates he’s been involved in the Grange and county fair efforts for decades.
“About 80 of my 89 years,” he said.
School classes were even held in the grange while an elementary school he attended was being rebuilt. Moir spent part of his first grade year going to school in the Grange. Moir was involved in the Grange youth program and joined the regular grange membership at age 14. He belonged to 4H and FFA growing up and he and wife Karen raised their daughters, Nancy and Lynn, in 4H also.
He said the donations to the Bonneville County Fairgrounds and the Little Buckaroo Rodeo were made possible through the sale of the York Grange building and property to the neighbors. Before a building was built on York Road, Grange members meet in each other’s homes and today they again meet in each other’s homes.
“We all feel good about it,” Moir said. “I’m the guy who was behind it. I’m the oldest living member of the organization and have been active in this grange and in the state organizations. I was the state vice president for 10 years and a member of the state board for about nine or ten years after that. There have been a lot of changes over the years.”
The first National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry was begun after the Civil War in 1867 in Fredonia, New York, with seven men and one women who were the founding members. Today, the Grange has about 1,700 chapters and 150,000 members nationwide. The organization sought to fight unfair practices primarily from the railroad, which farmers relied upon for the transport of their crops, according to the nationalgrange.org website.
The Grange is not only a grassroots social and service organization but our nation’s oldest agriculture advocacy organization. The National Grange is a nonprofit, non-partisan fraternal organization with its headquarters located in Washington, D.C., according to their website.
Across the country and in East Idaho, Granges were often the center of life in rural farming areas, family focused and where youth have their own organization within the main organization. The word Grange comes from the Latin word grain, according to the website. To learn more about the Grange in America visit the nationalgrange.org.