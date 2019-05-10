TWIN FALLS — Over 1,500 Idaho FFA members attended the 88th State Leadership Conference at the College of Southern Idaho April 3 to 6.
Representatives from 93 chapters attended the conference, which focused on the theme “Find Yourself” and featured Holly Hoffman, a farm girl and former top three on the television reality show “Survivor,” as keynote speaker.
“She was really cool,” said Clara-Leigh Evans, Idaho FFA director. “She motivated students to learn how to reach within themselves, and that they have people who believe in them.”
Evans said students had the opportunity to attend different workshops, complete days of community service, learn about different career opportunities and meet FFA members from all over the state.
For their community service, students volunteered at several nonprofit organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, St. Edwards Soup Kitchen and Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center.
Students participated in industry tours at more than 15 different locations including Novolex, CSI Drones, Chobani, Glanbia Nutritionals, Charmac Trailers, Bokma Dairy, Standlee Forage, Moss Greenhouse and Jerome Cheese.
Students competed in 13 career development and leadership events, ranging from prepared employment skills and livestock evaluation to floriculture and agribusiness management.
Six new state officers were chosen for the coming year. They are President Herman Roberts, of Preston FFA; Vice President Shalani Wilcox, of Madison FFA; Secretary Cassidey Plum, of Meridian FFA; Treasurer Katie Hettings, of Kuna FFA; Reporter Sydney Plum, of Meridian FFA; and Sentinel Katy Doumit, of Troy FFA.
Evans said the FFA is student-led and student-run, with each chapter selecting two delegates as representatives for the FFA delegate process. The state officers were selected from 20 candidates who completed three days of intensive interviews and activities where a nominating committee made of FFA members and adults selected them to be then approved by the delegates.
“The highlight of the conference for me was seeing our Idaho FFA members come together to develop their own leadership skills as well as celebrate their successes in their competitions,” Plum said. “It truly is a special week where blue corduroy jackets from across the state are united by their passions.”
Also at the conference, over $50,000 in scholarships and awards were presented by the Idaho FFA Foundation through the generosity of donors, the Idaho FFA Foundation Tractor Raffle and the University of Idaho.
Throughout the six general sessions at the conference, the outgoing Idaho FFA State Officer Team gave their retiring remarks.
“There is something for all members at State Leadership Conference,” said Plum, who was attending for her fourth year. “At SLC, there are several leadership workshops, industry tours, competitions, sessions, and much more. It truly is a week full of excitement, inspiration, and growth.”