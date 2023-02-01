FFA photo

FFA members from around Idaho take a group photo on the steps of the Idaho Capitol building in Boise with Gov. Brad Little, center left, and Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke on Jan. 23 during the organization’s annual “Day on the Hill” event. Little signed a proclamation proclaiming Feb. 18-25 as FFA Week in Idaho.

 Photo courtesy of Madison Hardy

BOISE — Hundreds of FFA students wearing their iconic blue jackets “stormed” the state Capitol during the organization’s annual “Day on the Hill.”

The two-day event allows FFA members to meet face-to-face with lawmakers and agricultural industry leaders while sharpening their leadership skills.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.