BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has successfully raised $790,269 during its sixth annual Grants for Growing fundraiser. The funds will be used to support sustainable agriculture projects led by FFA students across the country.
The Grants for Growing fundraiser kicked off in February, when Tractor Supply customers and Team Members were invited to purchase FFA Paper Emblems and share what FFA meant to them. The dollars raised from those purchases will directly fund grants up to $5,000 that will be used to support agricultural education and development.
FFA Advisors can apply for a grant by visiting www.FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing and submitting a detailed proposal for any project that supports the development of future agricultural leaders and the larger community. Previously funded projects have included pet grooming parlors, beekeeping stations, school gardens, greenhouses and more. Each venture strives to impact the local community, positively and sustainably.
Tractor Supply’s Grants for Growing program has contributed more than $4 million to the National FFA Organization since its inception in 2016. More than 150,000 students nationwide have been impacted and supported through Grants for Growing funds. In 2020, Grants for Growing funds were awarded to 151 chapters across the country.
The application period opens March 1 and closes on May 15, with award notification occurring on August 2. For more details on the program, visit TractorSupply.com/FFA.