Justis Crossley was recently presented with FFA’s Idaho State Star in Ag Placement Award. He was recognized as the 2020 Southeast Idaho District Star in Agricultural Placement earlier this year.
He is a member of the Preston FFA Chapter and the son of Larin and Becky Crossley. Justis was serving as the chapter vice-president and was recently named president of the chapter for the upcoming school year.
Justis has participated and placed in several career development events at the state and national level, including soils, poultry and milk quality and products. He currently competes in ag mechanics and dairy cattle evaluation.
The Start in Ag Placement Award is based on Justis’s Supervised Agricultural Experience project, which has been working for Webster Farms. Matt Webster added to Justis’s knowledge of basic repair and maintenance of equipment learned at home and school and has taught him to operate other farm equipment.
Over the past three years, Justis has learned how to operate all of the equipment on the farm, including the hay rake, baler, loader tractor and his favorite, the Case swather. He is also responsible for field preparation and sprinkler irrigation. Justis has also been able to utilize his ag mechanic skills for repairs and equipment maintenance and has helped to raise beef steers on Webster Farms, he said.
Webster Farms produces forage for hay, grain crops and beef cattle in the Glendale area.
“It’s pretty cool,” said his dad, who has taught agricultural related courses at Preston High School for over 25 years. In light of the skills Justis has gained and the extensive paperwork he had to fill out to apply for the award, “it’s quite an achievement,” said Larin.
This is the first time a student from PHS has taken home the state Star in Ag Placement award. In 2009 the Crossley’s neighbor, Sidnee (Larsen) Hill, was awarded the State Star in Ag Science Award.
Justis is happy with the accomplishment.
“It’s nice to see that, other than a paycheck, my work at Webster Farms, has paid off,” he said.
He hopes to pursue a degree in ag education and feel that his experience working on the farm is important for his future ability to teach other youth about agriculture.