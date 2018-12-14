LOGAN, Utah — The Cache County Board of Education planned to recognize the Mountain Crest High School FFA Chapter for its performance in national competition in October.
The Mountain Crest FFA Chapter took 13 students to Indianapolis to compete in national career and leadership development events such as parliamentary procedure, creed speaking and environmental and natural fesources.
Sophomore Wells Thompson placed third of 47 in the creed speaking event. Wells delivered the creed from memory and answered three questions as related to the creed.
To get to compete at nationals, Thompson had to go through an elimination process that started in his own chapter and continued through area and state competition. He also trained continually until nationals.
“I memorized the creed really good and then I work on different gestures that’ll invite the audience … into my presentation, so they aren’t just watching it. They’re in the presentation with me,” Thompson said. “They’re loving the creed as much as I am, and that is my main goal, is to show them how much the creed means to me.”
The parliamentary procedure team reached the Silver Emblem status in the National FFA parliamentary procedure career development event.
Students’ ability to communicate ideas during a meeting more effectively was challenged through an exam on general knowledge of parliamentary procedure, a 10-minute demonstration, questions and a team problem-solving activity.
The team consisted of Sam Wiberg, Autumn Clark, Hannah Welker, Shaylee Poppleton, Baylee Summers and Reagan Watrin.
In the environmental and natural resources career development event, the Mountain Crest team received Bronze Emblem status while James Curdy and Chet Major individually received Silver Emblem status.
The students’ problem-solving and decision-making skills in areas concerning soil profiles, water quality, waste management and the use of global positioning units were tested during this event.
The natural resources team consisted of James Curdy, Breyden Summers, Chet Major and Wyatt Larson.