It's a well known principle that ‘giving’ has a way of giving back.
The Idaho Farm Bureau Federation and local county farm bureau organizations are known for their contributions to FFA chapters around the state. They offer lots of opportunities and support to the FFA organization around the state and throughout the year.
“The Farm Bureau Federation wholeheartedly supports Idaho FFA and its members because Farm Bureau members realize FFA members are tomorrow’s leaders both in the agriculture industry and in general,” said Sean Ellis, spokesman for the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation. “The FFA program does an incredible job of educating youth about the farming and ranching industry and preparing them to be leaders in the ag industry as well as in their communities.”
Some of the things the IFBF does in Idaho is provide the FFA organization with a free, full-page ad space in each of their monthly magazines, which go to people throughout the state. The free ad is valued at about $19,200, Ellis said.
Additionally, IFBF staff write several stories about Idaho FFA events throughout the year, including a story about the annual tractor raffle and another story about it’s annual Cenarrusa Day on the Hill Event in Boise.
The IFBF also donated about $2,000 to Idaho FFA last year. Of that amount $1,500 is spent on FFA extemporaneous speaking contests, Ellis said.
Also, the IFBF Promotion and Education Committee helps judge Idaho’s FFA annual ag issues career development event, where FFA members give presentations about various ag issues.
In addition, various county farm bureau organizations throughout Idaho work to support FFA and its members, including buying FFA animals at county fairs, Ellis said.
The Jefferson County Farm Bureau and the Young Farmers and Ranchers are an important stakeholder in Rigby High School’s Agriculture Education and FFA program, said ag teacher and FFA adviser Lex Godfrey.
“They have been instrumental in sponsoring our discussion meeting where students learn about agricultural issues and work together to formulate solutions,” Godfrey said.
They also partner on the Third-grade Ag Day where the local FFA chapter and ag industry partners meet at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds where every third grader is taught through various hands-on activities about agriculture and natural resources in Idaho, Godfrey said.
“The event would not be possible without their support,” Godfrey said.
Students recognize the importance of the support from the IFBF and others.
“They definitely do alot for us,” said Jada Thurber, one of three Rigby High School FFA Chapter vice presidents. Thurber and others are planning activities for the annual National FFA Week February 19-26.
The first National FFA Week was hosted in 1948 by the National FFA board of directors. They designated the week-long event preceding the Feb. 22 birthday of President George Washington to recognize his legacy as an agriculturist and a farmer, and to celebrate and recognize all FFA has to offer, according to the FFA website.