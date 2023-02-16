UTV scholarship raffle photo

Idaho FFA members pose for a picture with the traveling UTV trailer that advertises the annual UTV scholarship raffle begun by Sid and Pam Freeman, of Middleton, during the Nampa Chamber of Commerce Ag Forum recently. Sid Freeman serves on the Idaho FFA Foundation’s board of directors and the Canyon County Farm Bureau board of directors. He is a former member of the National FFA Advisory Council and former president of the Idaho FFA Alumni Association.

 Photo by Jill Cryder

A vast network of teachers, alumni, organizations, governmental officials and businesses all work together in support of FFA.

Sid Freeman, a sixth-generation American farmer who farms in Middleton, is representative of thousands of FFA advocates in Idaho.

