A vast network of teachers, alumni, organizations, governmental officials and businesses all work together in support of FFA.
Sid Freeman, a sixth-generation American farmer who farms in Middleton, is representative of thousands of FFA advocates in Idaho.
“FFA is the greatest story in our high schools today,” Freeman said. “I’m passionate about FFA and what I do for a living. FFA and farmers are the best advocates for our industry.”
When students with an FFA background apply for scholarships or jobs, and when they include FFA membership or an American FFA Degree on their resume, it often gives them an advantage, Freeman said.
The American FFA Degree shows an extraordinary amount of student effort toward their Supervised Agricultural Experience. Students also demonstrate leadership and involvement in their communities. It's the highest degree achievable in the national FFA organization with recipients demonstrating that they’ve gone above and beyond in achieving excellence, according to the FFA website.
Freeman added that many students who are active in FFA tend to return to their hometowns after a postsecondary education and become valuable contributing members of their communities.
“FFA alumni make a huge impact whether they go into agriculture or not. These students are well prepared for life with real life experiences,” Freeman said.
There are 8,995 FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands and about 850,823 members. In Idaho, there are 100 FFA chapters and about 5,700 members. Per capita, Idaho has more FFA members than California, Freeman said.
“The phenomenal success of FFA students is one of the reasons why we have so many FFA supporters,” Freeman said. ‘Idaho has literally thousands of very good people who care about FFA. We are a tight-knit group and work together well. We’re focused and we never take our eye off the ball.”
Like many other advocates, Freeman’s family has a long association with FFA here in Idaho, starting with his dad Loren Freeman, who was 1957-58 president of the Marsing, Idaho, FFA Chapter. Sid was active in his FFA chapter in Middleton, and both of his sons, Justin and Wesley, were presidents of their FFA chapter at Middleton High School. Upon graduating from University of Idaho 1958, Sid’s father-in-law, Quinton Markwell, started his ag-ed teacher and FFA adviser career at Murtaugh High School. Sid’s wife, Pam, is a fourth-generation Canyon County farm wife. Along with seed crops the couple raises beets, onions, wheat, corn and hay on their farm.
In 2010, Sid and Pam rallied local agri-businesses and started the Idaho FFA Foundation Tractor Raffle Program by restoring an antique tractor from their farm to raffle off in order to raise money for scholarships for FFA students, Freeman said.
Today they raffle off UTVs. Last year they sold 6,500 $20 tickets, which raised about $130,000, of which $65,000 goes directly back to the chapters that sell tickets and $65,000 went to the scholarship program.
“We travel 6,000 miles across the state displaying the UTV at various events so chapters can raise money for themselves and the scholarship program,” Freeman said.
Above all, it's the bottom line that counts. What the volunteers advocate through their various and important contributions is food security for a growing population and to achieve that, it’s critical for the next generation to be educated about, and to seek careers in, the world of agriculture, Freeman said.
In 1917, the United States Congress recognized this and passed the Smith-Hughes Act, which funded ag-ed classes in high schools because they realized that the nation was losing farmers at an alarming rate, Freeman said.
“We cannot lose control of our food supply,” Freeman said. “Since the beginning of time, our independence, freedom and security have depended on being able to grow and produce food, fiber and fuel for ourselves. Being strong in those areas is a testament to any country’s overall well-being and security.”
To support FFA members, raffle tickets are available online. For a chance to win a 2021 Yamaha Wolverine, visit growidahoffa.org.
